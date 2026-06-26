“Two Most Dangerous Players”: Mike Grella Warns Mauricio Pochettino Bosnia’s Threat Against USMNT in Knockout

After successfully conquering the group stages, the USMNT now set their sights on the knockouts at the FIFA World Cup. They are set to face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32, and analysts have already identified the threats. A winger who scored a sensational goal and a striker who holds the forward line together should be shut out by Mauricio Pochettino’s team if they are to advance into the round of 16.

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When asked to break down how Bosnia could hurt the USMNT, Mike Grella jumped into action with the help of a tactics board on CBS Sports Golazo.

“Bosnia will play deep, and the USMNT will play a three-centre-back system, and the wing-backs will be the highest guys on the pitch, providing width with the striker occupying the middle and the runners attacking the spaces.

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“The two most dangerous players in Bosnia are Kerim Alajbegovic and Edin Dzeko,” he made plays on the board and explained in detail. “The forwards (Dzeko and Ermedin Demirovic) will occupy centre-backs, and Alajbegovic will be the dangerman starting wide. The USMNT will need wingbacks to make a back five, and the midfielders will protect them.”

Alajbegovic played just 16 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Canada. The 18-year-old’s high energy earned him a start in a 4-1 defeat to Switzerland. But his rip-roaring goal against Qatar that set Bosnia on their way to a 3-1 victory caught attention. The RB Salzburg star made six dribbles in the game and was a handful for defenders. His ability to drive at Sergiño Dest and deliver teasing crosses will hold the key.

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He will be supplying those crosses to one of the best Bosnian soccer players of all-time. At 40, Dzeko led his nation to another World Cup. Though he is yet to score, his all-around play against Qatar showed he could still trouble defences with his movement and holdup play.

While highlighting the threat, Grella also made sure he gave Pochettino a blueprint to beat Bosnia.

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Suffocating Bosnia key to USMNT’s victory

Grella suggested the USMNT play a back-three on the pitch even though they start with a back-four on paper. He emphasized the need for fast-paced pressing and outrunning the opponent to have a way of breaking down Bosnia’s well-disciplined 4-4-2.

“If you’re the USMNT, you want to spread them out and have width. You’re gonna create space and use overload runners, or if they shift, you will have space on the weak side where they can cross the ball.

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“The suffocation that the US did against Paraguay and Australia, you want to see that to put Bosnia in a situation that’s too difficult for them,” he stated.

The USMNT has scored within the opening 15 minutes at all their group stage matches. They won 4-1 against Paraguay after a late blitz. An assured performance gave them a 2-0 victory against Australia. Despite taking an early lead against Turkiye, the much-rotated lineup fell to a 3-2 late defeat.

But Pochettino’s men have impressed with their work ethic and pacy counterattacks. Grella urged them to bring more of the same against Bosnia. Bosnia will be prepared to take the tie to extra time and force penalties. Having won back-to-back penalty shootouts in the qualification playoffs against Wales and Italy, they will fancy their chances of winning another.

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Grella believes the USMNT must stay disciplined and alert. Pochettino’s side will want to settle the match in 90 minutes, given that Bosnia under Sergej Barbarez is organized, resilient and likely to make the U.S. work throughout the full contest.