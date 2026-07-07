2 U.S. Soccer Officials Suspended by FIFA Over Possible Links to Folarin Balogun’s Case as Sources Deny Comments

Things after the USA-Belgium game keep on becoming the story of the day every few hours. After Folarin Balogun’s red card controversy and getting slammed 4-1 by Belgium in the Round of 16, FIFA has taken action against the USMNT by suspending 2 of its staff members.

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“FIFA suspended two U.S. Soccer officials ahead of Monday night’s 4–1 loss to Belgium in Seattle, quietly announcing the bans on its website,” reported Front Office Sports.

FIFA’s decision to suspend 2 United States officials before the Belgium game has left people asking some questions. Team manager Sam Zapatka and security vice president Frank Pannell were both barred before the knockout clash against Belgium.

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Zapatka handled the team’s daily operations, while Pannell oversaw security throughout the World Cup campaign for the USMNT. Then the United States suffered a 4-1 defeat, leaving another mystery hanging over an already dramatic tournament. Zapatka has worked with U.S. Soccer since 2015 and became the senior team’s manager in 2020.

The biggest surprise was that nobody actually knew why FIFA handed those suspensions before such an important match.

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U.S. Soccer confirmed the bans but directed every question about them back to FIFA instead. FIFA also stayed silent, refusing to explain what led to those punishments. That silence quickly pushed attention back toward the controversy surrounding Folarin Balogun’s disciplinary case.

It was also reported that Zapatka and Pannell are the only team officials who have been suspended.

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Many fans first linked those suspensions to Folarin Balogun’s overturned red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina after appeals. But the bigger disciplinary issue actually came from Balogun returning onto the field to celebrate, even after he was suspended.

FIFA later ruled that the celebration broke tournament rules because sent-off players cannot join celebrations at any point in time. Folarin Balogun received a $40,000 fine, while U.S. Soccer also faced punishment after the Bosnia game.

That decision arrived after FIFA changed Folarin Balogun’s automatic one-match suspension into a one-year probationary period. The change allowed him to start against Belgium despite strong objections from the Belgian football federation.

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Reports also claimed that Donald Trump personally contacted FIFA president Gianni Infantino regarding Balogun’s suspension before Belgium. FIFA insisted its disciplinary process stayed independent despite those reports creating another major talking point in this World Cup.

Now the suspensions of Zapatka and Pannell have only added another unanswered chapter to that growing controversy.

FIFA still has not confirmed whether those punishments were directly connected to Folarin Balogun’s celebration investigation or not. And this mystery around the USMNT and FIFA just keeps going deeper.