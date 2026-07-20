UEFA Boycotts World Cup Final Amidst Ongoing Feud Due to FIFA’s Decision on Balogun

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final was a star-studded affair, with icons from across the globe gathering at MetLife Stadium. However, it was one name that boycotted the event that is making headlines. It confirmed a long-standing rift between FIFA and UEFA, with many calling it the absolute breakdown of formal relationships between the bodies.

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Alexander Ceferin, the president of UEFA and the senior vice president of FIFA, did not attend the FIFA World Cup final. However, when The Telegraph reached out to the UEFA office to discover the reason, it was revealed that Ceferin refused to attend the event deliberately.

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The constant political involvement at the World Cup and the US President Donald Trump’s involvement in the Folarin Balogun red card row proved to be the final straw for the relationship. Telegraph confirmed that Aleksander Ceferin refused to attend Sunday’s match in protest at the spate of controversies to engulf the tournament.

It also marked the first time that a UEFA president has boycotted the World Cup. Ceferin and FIFA president Gianni Infantino have been at loggerheads for many years. Ceferin was one of the first to refuse FIFA’s plans to expand the World Cup from 32 teams to 48 teams.

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Ever since the World Cup started, the controversies at the tournament further complicated strained their relation.

Ceferin was first visibly upset at the African referee Omar Artan being denied entry into the United States. He was also said not to be a fan of the hydration breaks and the steep ticket pricing at the World Cup, and the unfair treatment of the Iran National Team.

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But when it was revealed that FIFA broke its political neutrality rules by being influenced by the President of the United States making a phone call to rescind Folarin Balogun’s red card, it was said that Ceferin saw it as the breaking point.

The UEFA president has boycotted the World Cup final and also implemented multiple rules that directly reject FIFA’s ideas at the World Cup.

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Firstly, they appointed Artan as the referee for the UEFA Super Cup clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa.

In June, UEFA also confirmed that the hydration breaks won’t be mandatory at the UEFA Euro 2028. The European body confirmed that each game will be assessed a short cooling break might be adopted if needed.

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FIFA introduced red cards for players who cover their mouths during confrontations with opponents, and UEFA claimed that it has no plans on implementing such rules.

With the presidents of both bodies at odds, fans can only wonder what’s in store for them.