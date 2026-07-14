Ugly Scenes Reported As Argentine Fans Burn Flag Only To Realize It’s Not England

The semifinal clash between Argentina and England is dominating the discussions this World Cup. While the on-field topics still interest many, off-field incidents are certainly catching eyes. A video that originated in Argentina is going viral as fans disrespected the wrong rival instead of England.

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Fans gathered for ‘banderazo’ – a high-energy pre-match rally in the city of Escobar in Buenos Aires province in Argentina. Fans chanted in favor of Argentina and berated their rivals, England, and even went so far as to burn a flag, which they thought belonged to England.

It was all part of an age-old rivalry between the two countries over the control of the disputed Falkland Islands. As the video went viral, fans on the internet pointed out the Argentine fans had burnt the wrong flag. The flag they burned was the ‘Union Flag’, commonly known as the ‘Union Jack.’

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Now, while the Union Jack is the national flag of the United Kingdom, England’s football team competes under the St George’s Cross, making it the flag more closely associated with the Three Lions. The flags look very close, so it is very easy to get all mixed up between the flags, and the fans in Escobar City fell for it.

The upcoming World Cup semifinal clash between England and Argentina has been billed as a “high-risk” match by the FBI. Years of long-standing geopolitical issues between England and Argentina put police on high alert as they segregated bars and entrances for both sets of fans to avoid potential conflicts.

England and Argentina rarely meet on the big stages. They last played an official game at the 2002 World Cup, and England emerged victorious. England also triumphed in the 1966 home World Cup against Argentina.

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However, Argentina’s most iconic World Cup victory over England came during a legendary 1986 quarterfinal match defined entirely by Diego Maradona.

Maradona punched the ball into the back of the net with his hand in the 51st minute, and the goal was allowed to stand, much to the dismay of furious English players and fans, as the referee missed it. It was later dubbed the Hand of God by Maradona himself.

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Just four minutes later, Maradona received the ball on the halfway line and dribbled past five opposition players and slotted the ball into the net to make it 2-0 in Argentina’s favor. They went on to win the game 2-1, and the second goal was voted the goal of the century in 2002.

Multiple exciting storylines can emerge from the World Cup semis in 2026 as the winners get a chance to take on either Spain or France in the finals.