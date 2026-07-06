“Unworthy of Your Position”: Kylian Mbappé Hits Back at Paraguayan Senator’s Absurd Comments

During the Round of 16 clash at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, France edged past Paraguay 1-0 in one of the tournament’s most heated battles. Tempers flared throughout, with accusations of unsportsmanlike conduct, including Kylian Mbappé’s run-in with opposition goalkeeper Orlando Gill. Amid that tension, after Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla allegedly made racist remarks toward the French captain, he has now fired back at the senator.

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“Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position,” Mbappé shared on X (Translated from French). “You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition.

“Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country. I will never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world.”

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The online row erupted after the 61-year-old Paraguayan senator allegedly posted a shocking rant targeting Mbappe.

“This brute hasn’t even learned to write,” she wrote on her X handle. “Instead of breastmilk, he grew up sucking on coconuts, and the most educated creatures he ever heard were chimpanzees. You should’ve given him the middle finger, Orlando Gill (Paraguay GK).”

“A colonized Cameroonian, pretending to be French, resentful, newly rich, arrogant, and ugly,” she wrote in another post. “He was nervous and scared to death all game, like his whole team. They didn’t even manage to score a single goal, until they got lucky with a penalty. The only thing many of us blame the team for is not giving him a full-handed slap at the end of the game. I’m not even a football fan.”

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The remarks quickly spread across social media, drawing reaction from fans, journalists, and anti-racism advocates. Football’s governing bodies have repeatedly said they will address discriminatory behavior, though enforcement has often been the subject of debate.

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The controversy added another layer to an already tense World Cup match in Philadelphia. France’s clash with Paraguay was physical and closely contested from the opening whistle.

Paraguay defended aggressively and made life difficult for France throughout the match. Mbappé was repeatedly challenged by defenders before making the difference from the penalty spot.

The 27-year-old converted the decisive penalty in the 70th minute to secure France’s 1-0 win, and the post-match atmosphere remained tense.

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Tempers finally exploded at full-time when the 26-year-old goalkeeper Orlando Gill threw a ball at the French captain’s back after the Frenchman ignored a handshake attempt from the goalkeeper.

Now, Mbappé’s public response has drawn further attention to the exchange, with the situation continuing to attract interest from across the football world.