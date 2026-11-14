USMNT Coach Announces Leaving Team in Tears to Join Manchester United

When Mauricio Pochettino took charge of the U.S. men’s national team in September 2024, he arrived with the experience of managing top European clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. His challenge was to build a competitive American side and prepare the players for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil. Over the next two years, he grew close to the squad, guiding them to the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final and through the World Cup campaign. However, after more than two years with the team, Pochettino is preparing to leave the project as he takes up a new role at Manchester United. But saying goodbye was clearly not easy, as the Argentine became emotional and struggled to hold back tears while addressing his departure.

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Speaking during a press conference on Friday, November 13, Pochettino admitted that leaving the United States was one of the “most difficult decisions” of his career. The Argentine coach struggled to hold back tears as he thanked the players, staff, and everyone who had supported him during his time with the national team. He paused several times, making it clear how hard it was for him to say goodbye to a group. He then explained why he was finding it so hard to speak. “It’s difficult now to talk for me because I think I’m a very emotional guy,” he added.

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Pochettino also recalled how excited he and his coaching staff had been when they first received the opportunity to lead the United States. “When we start to talk about that idea of becoming a head coach of this amazing country, this amazing federation, we were very excited about that,” he said. He went on to explain that they had shared a project they genuinely believed in and had continued working together to develop it. “That is why it makes the decision more difficult,” he admitted.

However, the opportunity to become Manchester United’s new head coach eventually changed his plans. Pochettino acknowledged that leaving the American team was sad, but he also felt that he had to consider the next step in his coaching career. “A decision that in some parts is a very sad decision, in another part, we are professionals and we need also to try and find the next step, to make your dreams come true,” he explained.

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He then made it clear why turning down United was so difficult. “Not too many opportunities can happen in your career like a side the size of Manchester United. And of course, when that arrives, it’s difficult to turn down that situation,” he added.

The move comes just three months after Pochettino and U.S. Soccer agreed to extend his contract through 2030. The new agreement was supposed to give him a bigger role in the development of the men’s national team program, including its youth pathway and coaching structure. However, Manchester United’s interest arrived unexpectedly, with Pochettino revealing that the first contact came on Sunday, November 8.

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He also stressed that he had remained transparent with U.S. Soccer throughout the process. Despite announcing his departure, Pochettino will not leave the United States immediately. Manchester United and U.S. Soccer agreed that he and his coaching staff would remain in charge for two upcoming Concacaf Nations League quarter-final matches against Haiti on November 14 and 17.

He is expected to officially begin his new role at Old Trafford on November 18 and sign a contract that runs until the summer of 2029. Pochettino will replace Michael Carrick and return to the Premier League for another managerial challenge. But while Manchester United prepare for a new chapter, his departure leaves the United States with a difficult task of its own.

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Losing Pochettino Could Complicate America’s Plans for the Future

Pochettino’s departure is a major loss for the United States, especially with the progress the team made during his two years in charge. His impact went beyond the results on the pitch, as he helped change the team’s mentality, raised expectations, and gave younger players more opportunities to become part of the senior squad. During his 35 matches in charge, the Americans recorded 21 wins, 12 losses and two draws. They also reached the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final before making it to the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The team also won its World Cup group and recorded its first knockout-stage victory since 2002.

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One of his biggest contributions was giving young American players a clearer route into the senior national team. During his tenure, 75 players earned at least one senior cap, while 11 players under the age of 21 made their senior debuts in the most recent international window. His coaching staff also worked to create stronger connections between the youth national teams and the senior squad.

His departure now leaves U.S. Soccer with the difficult task of finding someone who can continue that work. The federation is entering a new World Cup cycle, with the 2030 tournament in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco becoming the next major target. A new head coach will have to build on the foundation Pochettino has left behind while keeping the experienced players and emerging young talents moving in the same direction.

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U.S. Soccer has already confirmed that the search for his successor will begin after the current international window, with former USMNT defender and current U-23 coach Steve Cherundolo set to lead the December camp. Although the federation believes the team has a strong foundation, replacing a coach who had become closely involved in both the senior and youth programs will not be a simple task.