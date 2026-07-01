USMNT Coach Mauricio Pochettino Apologies to America for What He Did After Loss to Turkey

U.S. soccer fans are buzzing ahead of the USMNT’s Round of 32 clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1. They defeated Paraguay and Australia to seal their place as Group D toppers even before heading into the final group-stage match against Turkey. However, that game ended in a 3-2 loss, with head coach Mauricio Pochettino facing some uncomfortable questions in the post-match press conference. Could the U.S. actually go toe-to-toe with stronger sides? That was the general concern raised by the American media, and Pochettino, admittedly, handled it poorly.

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“I was frustrated and disappointed. It was my problem, not your problem. I was upset after the defeat, and I’m sorry,” Pochettino said in a press conference ahead of the RO32 game, as quoted by Insider Tom Bogert, who also credited the USMNT coach for taking responsibility.

“For me, unnecessary (he doesn’t owe us anything there), but a nice gesture,” he added.

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The drama unfolded after the Americans, somewhat surprisingly, lost to a Turkish side that was already knocked out of the tournament. Celtic’s Auston Trusty scored in the third minute, only for Real Madrid’s Arda Guler to make it 1-1, before Galatasaray’s Baris Alper Yilmaz made it 2-1 for Turkey. Vancouver Whitecaps’ Sebastian Berhalter equalized in the 49th minute, only for American hearts to be broken at the dying seconds by defender Kaan Ahyan. It was a consolation for the Turkish team, whereas for the U.S., the loss changed absolutely nothing.

They still finished No. 1 in the group. But in the post-match press conference, and around the country in general, that wasn’t really paid much heed. So, Pochettino stated, “At the moment, no one congratulated us for finishing first in a very difficult group.

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Maybe I am confused, but the mood, the vibes [in here] are like we go home tonight and Turkey stays … it cannot be possible that Turkey finishes celebrating the three points, Australia is celebrating the qualification, Paraguay is celebrating the qualification, and [I] come here, and for you not to say congratulations, that we won the group. That is a little bit sad.”

Journalists from the other countries in the group were ecstatic. The Australians and Paraguayans were celebrating, and so was their media, despite neither team finishing top of the group and both having lost to the USMNT earlier in the tournament. That was the culture Pochettino was used to in Europe and South America, where he spent most of his coaching career. So, hearing tactical breakdowns after the Americans had achieved their primary objective of reaching the next round felt unusual to him.

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The Argentine was surely neither accustomed to nor comfortable with this style of journalism. The press pack that day, meanwhile, was just as caught off guard by his reaction.

Pochettino, however, soon realized that he had lashed out. And that the Turkey loss actually did get to his head, even though it was inconsequential. So, he decided to clear the air before the USMNT plays for a spot in the Round of 16. “I want to apologize to the guys who were in my last press conference,” he said.

With the incident now behind him and the media seemingly moving on as well, Pochettino’s focus has shifted entirely to the task at hand. The knockout stages leave no room for distractions or errors, but the USMNT heads into its Round of 32 clash with a different type of concern.

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Cristian Pulisic likely to start as Americans look to break a curse

“We don’t have another opportunity if we fail,” Pochettino said before their clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina in San Francisco. And thankfully for him, his star player seems to be getting back to full fitness.

AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic started the FIFA World Cup with a calf injury, but played against Paraguay in the opening match, assisting twice in a 4-1 win. But thereafter, Pochettino decided not to risk him. He was left out of the squad in their 2-0 win over Australia, and played just 32 minutes in the Turkey loss. Now, he’s expected to start against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

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“I feel good and ready to go for tomorrow,” Pulisic said ahead of the game.

The USMNT will also fight to break the European jinx. Notably, the USMNT has lost its last 10 games against European teams and has been winless against them for the last five years. They have lost to the Netherlands, Serbia, Slovenia, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Portugal, and Germany (twice). So, now that they are set to face Bosnia, which is ranked 64th in the world, Pochettino has the chance to end that streak.

“Tomorrow we have a good opportunity to fight against history, not only against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but also against the past five years. It’s good, another challenge. We have another challenge,” Pochettino said.

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For Pochettino, the focus is now on the future. With Pulisic close to full fitness and a place in the Round of 16 at stake, the USMNT has the chance to end its European hoodo, and continue to dream of making a deep run into the tournament.