USMNT Exit Automatically Tanks FIFA Profits in Spain-Belgium Quarterfinal Tickets

The USMNT’s World Cup run ended with a heartbreaking loss in Seattle. It goes without saying that the entire country is disappointed, and ripple effects are already being felt in Los Angeles.

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Within hours of their 4-1 loss to Belgium in the Round of 16, the resale market for Friday’s FIFA World Cup quarterfinal at SoFi Stadium took a massive hit.

“WILD WORLD CUP PRICES: At 12:01 am today, the lowest “get-in” price for Friday’s quarterfinal game @ SoFi (possible US vs. Spain or U.S. vs. Portugal/Ronaldo) was $3,093,” PrepCalTrack editor Rich Gonzalez wrote on X. “After team USA lost, it plummeted to $1,071. Now the “buyers” are back. Cheapest ticket now up to $1,404.”

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As buyers returned to the market later during the day, following a low after the loss, the cheapest tickets climbed up from $1,071 to $1,404, which suggests a slight increase in demand. However, a swing of over $2,000 from before the game highlighted the impact the USMNT had.

This drop in ticket prices is just the latest in a recurring pattern this World Cup. In the hours leading up to the USMNT’s Round of 16 game, ticket prices fell across every category on FIFA’s official resale platform.

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Category 1 entries dropped to $1,943. Then, there was Category 2, which was listed at $1,322. Interestingly, both were nearly $1,000 cheaper than the previous week, right before the US team beat Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Round of 32. But it doesn’t end here.

The most expensive tickets were $11,500 for both Front Category 1 and Category 2. That was a massive difference from the previous week, when a Category 3 seat was listed at $57,500.

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The reason for the current price drop, however, is likely due to the USMNT being eliminated. Fans were eyeing the possibility of a blockbuster quarterfinal, where the home team would have made their first quarterfinal since 2002, and faced an international powerhouse in Spain or Portugal.

That anticipation caused resale prices to soar, with the cheapest ‘get-in’ ticket listed at $3,093 at midnight. When Belgium advanced, the price plummeted.

The rise of about $360 shows that neutral and international fans are still willing to pay a premium to see Belgium and Spain face off. But for the resale market, the situation was just a reminder of how tournament hosts drive ticket demand.