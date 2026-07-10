Mauricio Pochettino vs Steve Cherundolo: Who’s Better for USMNT’s Future?

Steve Cherundolo’s appointment as head coach of the U.S. men’s Olympic team has added a new dimension to discussions about the future of American soccer. While Mauricio Pochettino guided the USMNT to the World Cup knockout stage before a heavy Round of 16 defeat to Belgium, Cherundolo arrives with an MLS Cup-winning résumé and a growing reputation for developing talent. Their roles are different today, but his latest appointment has inevitably sparked debate over who may be better suited to lead the USMNT in the years ahead.

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The possibility first came to light when Brian Sciaretta took to his X account and wrote, “Some thoughts about Steve Cherundolo getting hired as the U.S. Olympic team coach.” He then went on to lay the comparison between the two.

On paper, the answer feels straightforward. Pochettino has a strong resume in international play, having managed Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea, while also developing solid young stars and utilizing a high-pressing style. However, with Cherundolo’s growing success in the domestic scene, as well as his knowledge of the American pool of players, makes him an interesting candidate for the long term.

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Despite the 4-1 disappointment against Belgium, Pochettino’s run at the World Cup had its positives. The Americans scored 11 goals and three wins, with ESPN highlighting athletic improvements for the USMNT under him. The US ranked fourth out of the 48 teams in average speed, as well as eighth in distance covered and sprints per game, showcasing the buy-in for Pochettino’s philosophy.

His tactics also produced many encouraging results in the tournament, with players like Sergino Dest thriving in their roles. However, Belgium exposed its limitations, bypassing the US’s pressing and punishing defensive lapses. Overall, his tactics’ effectiveness against elite opposition remains questionable, but his ideas deserve praise.

Meanwhile, Cherundolo’s profile is different. He’s a USMNT legend with 87 international caps and four World Cup appearances, and has established a respected career as an MLS coach after taking the LAFC to an MLS Cup and a Supporter’s shield. Unlike Pochettino, Cherundolo has built a reputation as an adaptive coach who suits approaches to opponents.

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His appointment with the Olympic team showcases US Soccer’s focus on developing young talent. Journalist Brian Sciaretta noted that the federation considers the Olympic team a major step for the next World Cup cycle. This takes a page out of Spain and France’s playbook, whose current World Cup squads have several players who previously represented their nations at the Olympics.

However, if the debate is about the better current USMNT head coach, Mauricio Pochettino still has an advantage. His experience with managing world-class players, competing in the Champions League, and leading high-caliber locker rooms outweighs Cherundolo’s impressive but mostly domestic resume.

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That being said, Cherundolo is worth keeping an eye on. If he can lead the US to a solid placement in the Olympics while developing the next generation, the conversation will be much harder by the next World Cup.