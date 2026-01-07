USMNT’s Alleged 2026 Jersey Leak Divides Fans Over USWNT’s World Cup Stars Display

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is at its peak of hype, and fans are eagerly anticipating the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) home kit. But before the official reveal, Footy Headlines leaked images of the kit, triggering an online reaction. The design of Nike’s leaked new jersey is based on the U.S. flag.

Bold red-and-white stripes run across the shirt, with navy accents on the collar and sleeve cuffs that add a crisp, clean look, while the Nike swoosh is also navy. The design also reintroduces the well-known “Waldo” pattern, a tribute to the previous supporters’ favourite jerseys from 2012 to 2014.

The USMNT kit also recalls the 1994 USA World Cup kit and 2012 home kit with a twist wherein the base color is not pure white, but rather, it is a sail, off-white, creamy color. But the leak got even more attention due to the US Women’s National Team kits.

As we know, the women’s squad has won four World Cups: in 1991, 1999, 2015, and 2019, and their Nike jerseys include four stars above the crest to mark those victories. On the leaked USMNT kit, the U.S. Soccer crest sits on the left chest, including the letters “USA” at the top.

Fans noticed four stars on the leaked kit, which caused confusion and led to comparisons with the women’s team. It’s important to note that the leaked design is neither confirmed nor official, but it has already left fans divided.

USMNT 2026 kit leak sparks confusion and nostalgia

One fan pointed out, “You do see the stars above the crest, right? This is the USWNT kit.” Another added, “Four stars… when did the men win four World Cups?” And that confusion is entirely justified.

The USMNT has never won a FIFA Men’s World Cup. While the team has competed in several tournaments, it has never claimed the title. Their best finish dates back to 1930, when they placed third in the inaugural World Cup in Uruguay. That result is historically significant, but it does not count as a championship.

Since then, the U.S. men’s team has appeared in multiple World Cups without ever reaching a final or lifting the trophy. As a result, the USMNT has no stars on its kit.

In soccer, stars above a crest represent World Cup titles. That is why the appearance of four stars on a leaked 2026 kit raised eyebrows. Four stars are traditionally associated with the US Women’s National Team, who have won four World Cups and rightly wear them above their crest.

But this year, there is a real reason for optimism. With the 2026 World Cup being hosted on home soil, the USMNT will benefit from home-field advantage and avoid top seeds in the draw. For now, they are projected to land in Group D alongside Australia, Paraguay, and a playoff winner a challenging but manageable group. The optimism is backed by results, too, as the U.S. men have already beaten both Australia and Paraguay twice in friendlies.

While the stars on the leaked kit sparked confusion, confidence around the team remains high. One fan joked, “Trash but I’ll buy a jersey lol.” According to Footy Headlines, the jersey is expected to be officially unveiled soon and should be available for purchase in early 2026. Fans will be able to buy it through multiple outlets, including Nike and Fanatics, both online and in stores.

Excitement is already building, especially because of the nostalgic nod to the iconic “Waldo” kit. One fan said, “I’d do anything to see us in the Waldo Kits again!” Another asked, “Bringing back the Waldo?” while a third added, “Already love it more than what they have produced over the years.”

It’s easy to see why fans feel that way. The 2012 “Waldo” jersey, with its bold red-and-white horizontal stripes, stood out instantly among national kits. Widely regarded as one of the best representations of the American flag on a soccer jersey, it featured red-and-white hoops paired with blue shorts and white socks.

Together, the look captured the stars and stripes in a way fans embraced. While the Waldo kit was not tied to a deep World Cup run, it grew in popularity over time and is now considered a classic piece of USMNT history.