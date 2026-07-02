USMNT’s Folarin Balogun Costs Domino’s $1 Million Over FIFA World Cup Promise

USMNT fans will miss striker Folarin Balogun in their round of 16 game against Belgium. But their misery comes with a silver lining, or should I say, two toppings? Thanks to the Domino’s Emergency Pizza campaign for the FIFA World Cup 2026, 60,000 fans are eligible to get a free pizza every time a USMNT player is shown a red card. Balogun received a red card against Bosnia, and that means free pizzas are on the way.

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“Domino’s said if any USMNT player received a red card in the World Cup, it would give away $1 million worth of emergency pizzas. Folarin Balogun received a red card in the 64th minute against Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Domino’s is now giving out over 60,000 free medium pizzas,” Front Office Sports shared via X.

It all started after Domino’s pledged ‘$1 Million Worth of Emergency Pizzas’ giveaway just before the World Cup started. “Domino’s is gearing up for soccer’s biggest games this summer, in more ways than one: with free Emergency Pizzas and exclusive merchandise! If any player from the U.S. team receives a red card in the soccer tournament, Domino’s is here to help soften the blow by giving away $1 million worth of Emergency Pizzas,” their official statement read.

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Fortunately, the USMNT didn’t collect any red cards in their group stage. But Balogun faced an ejection in the round of 32 game against Bosnia and Herzegovina. On Wednesday, the USMNT took a 1-0 lead just before halftime, with Balogun scoring the opener. However, in the 65th minute, Balogun caught Tarik Muharemovic on the ankle as the two came down to the turf. A foul was called, and VAR was checked, and it was clear that Balogun’s cleat landed on Muharemovic’s ankle.

Balogun was ejected; the USMNT’s coach and other players like Christian Pulisic disagreed with the call. This means Folarin Balogun, who already scored 3 goals this World Cup, will miss the important round of 16 against Belgium. But Domino’s is here to keep its promise.

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“No comment on that red card. But a promise is a promise,” Domino’s shared via Instagram.

To avail the free pizzas, customers were required to sign up by June 10. This offer is valid only for subscribed customers, and free pizzas will be delivered to the chosen 60,000 customers from all the entries. Yes, it would cost big for Domino’s, but fans should feel better with a medium-sized pizza in hand while debating Folarin Balogun’s red card.

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FIFA won’t be let off easy in Folarin Balogun controversy

Let’s recall Argentina’s opening World Cup match against Algeria. Lionel Messi sparked a major controversy when he avoided a red card after a clumsy, studs-up challenge on defender Aïssa Mandi . The referee only awarded a free-kick, and VAR did not intervene. This led the Algerian federation to file a formal complaint with FIFA.

USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino said that Messi’s tackle was not worth a red card, and neither was Balogun’s. For the fans and insiders, the question became, ‘Why Balogun if not Messi?’

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“I think there have been many other plays like that throughout the tournament on other players that a card wasn’t given at all,” midfielder Weston McKennie added. “So it’s disappointing, and I don’t know the protocol for how they conclude. But yeah, from what my teammates have said, I don’t think it’s a red card.”

The USMNT couldn’t appeal against the call, as FIFA mandates that the ejected player will miss the next game, and the suspension could extend to more than one match. As per the USMNT inside news, the team will appeal if Balogun’s suspension extends beyond one game. However, that one game will determine the historic campaign the USMNT is having. Someone else now needs to step up in Folarin Balogun’s place alongside Pulisic.