“Utterly Abhorrent”: French Football Issues Statement After Kylian Mbappe Calls Paraguayan Senator ‘Unworthy’

Kylian Mbappé received massive backing from his football federation in his fight against the disgraceful comments from Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla. The French Football Federation was quick to jump to the support of their captain and slammed Amarilla.

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“The racist remarks made by Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla targeting Kylian Mbappé are utterly abhorrent and unacceptable. How can anyone make such comments?” a part of their statement read. “They must be prosecuted, here and elsewhere. The FFF is referring the matter to the public prosecutor’s office with a view to legal proceedings.”

Kylian Mbappé scored the winning goal in France’s 1-0 victory over Paraguay in the round of 16 at the World Cup. Mbappé then became the subject of an unprovoked attack from Amarilla, who called Mbappé a “colonized Cameroonian,” among many other things, in two posts on her social media accounts. The French captain directly responded to her on X.

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“Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position,” Mbappé shared on X (Translated from French). “You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition.

“Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country. I will never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world.”

The verbal spat between the politician and the soccer star followed the heated contest between the teams on the pitch. Paraguay chose to defend deep against France and successfully managed to get under their skin.

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The French players did not lose their cool, though. They kept pushing for the winner before winning a penalty through Desire Doué. The 2018 World Cup winner, Mbappé, calmly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way and gave his team the lead.

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“We knew what kind of match we were going to have. We can also get our hands dirty; we know how to do it. We know how to play ugly football. Guess they were thinking we were going to show up in tuxedos, but we were ready,” Mbappe said in the post-match press conference.

France now prepares to meet Morocco in an electric quarterfinal in the FIFA World Cup. Paraguay, meanwhile, has lost plenty of credibility due to its negative tactics on the pitch and an irrational act from one of its public servants.