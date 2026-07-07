VIDEO: Argentine Fans Completely Disrespect Egyptian Supporters by Throwing Beer and Hurling Insults After Win

Things have gotten out of hand between the fans after the Argentina game. There are videos now circulating on the internet which shows Argentina fans going at Egypt fans after their team beat Egypt 3-2 in a comeback win.

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“The filthiest fans I’ve ever seen in my life are the Argentina fans… They sprayed the Egyptian fans with alcohol,” posted a fan.

Argentina’s 3-2 win over Egypt has now been surrounded by a storm of fan controversy. Videos are circulating online which shows Argentine supporters spraying alcohol toward Egyptian fans after the match while teasing them after the loss. See for yourself:

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The footage has created anger among many supporters, although the claims have not been officially confirmed yet. For many Egyptian fans, the situation feels especially serious because alcohol is considered bad in their religion.

The reaction grew stronger when similar accusations started appearing from Algerian supporters during their World Cup game against Argentina.

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However, these incidents still need proper investigation before reaching any conclusions. The focus quickly moved from the stands to the events that happened on the pitch.

Egypt manager Hossam Hassan made an “X” symbol during the match. It happened after Mostafa Zico helped the team to a 2-0 lead, but his goal was overturned because of a foul that happened on the other side of the field minutes earlier.

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However, officials discussed it with him on the field but did not stop proceedings, and no details have emerged about the alleged incident even after the game. Zico was also able to score the second goal for Egypt again to keep them in a 2-0 lead. The controversy added another layer to already heated post-game conversations.

The situation became even bigger after reports involving popular YouTuber IShowSpeed during Argentina’s game against Cape Verde.

FIFA confirmed it had opened an investigation into an alleged racist abuse incident involving the YouTuber. IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., has more than 50M YouTube subscribers and millions of followers on social media. The investigation has raised questions about fan behavior surrounding Argentina’s matches.

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But this is not a good look for Argentina because Argentina’s players have repeatedly spoken against racism and discrimination throughout their careers.

Lionel Messi has supported campaigns against racism, while Argentina players have also addressed the importance of respect. The national team has promoted unity, and fans are expected to represent those same values.