VIDEO: Cape Verde’s Goalkeeper Vozinha’s Father Surprises Reporter With a Special Message for His Son

Football produces beautiful moments, and some of those come at unexpected times. In the win over Uruguay, Vozinha’s mother, who initially faced VISA issues, brought out the flag, wearing his jersey to show support. The next moment didn’t take long. Before the Argentina-Cape Verde game, an interviewer found himself in the presence of Vozinha’s dad, who sent a quick message to his son.

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“I’m prouder than anyone else. It’s phenomenal—there’s no other word for it. I was blessed by God,” said the 41-year-old goalkeeper, Vozinha’s dad, when an interviewer met him by accident. And that appreciation is deserved. See for yourself:

Cape Verde almost stunned Argentina because Vozinha refused to let the defending champions take control of the game. He made eight saves in the 90 minutes of regulation time, including stopping Lionel Messi’s clever quick free kick that would have ended the game in normal time, among three more on the game’s legends.

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Those moments kept Cape Verde alive and forced Argentina into extra time before the defending champs escaped with a 3-2 victory. Vozinha remained the biggest reason Argentina never looked comfortable, even after scoring the thi rd goal, despite winning the game. That display against Argentina only added another chapter to Vozinha’s remarkable World Cup campaign with Cape Verde.

He first caught the world’s attention against Spain after making seven saves in a scoreless draw. The performance earned him Player of the Match and announced Cape Verde’s arrival on football’s biggest stage.

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Across the tournament, Vozinha made a total of 18 saves in the 74 shots he faced, according to Squawka. Those performances helped Cape Verde compete with stronger top teams throughout the World Cup, and the team stood up to big names.

They stayed alive against Spain, Uruguay, and Argentina because Vozinha repeatedly delivered when his team needed him. Every save only fueled Cape Verde’s belief that they belonged alongside football’s biggest nations, not by luck but by merit.

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Fans also recognized his impact on the team and didn’t fail him. After the Spain match, his Instagram following reportedly grew from around 50,000 to 17.6 million. Fans celebrated every save because Vozinha became the face of Cape Verde’s unforgettable run in the World Cup.

Cape Verde arrived as World Cup debutants but left after rewriting several chapters of tournament history together. They reached the Round of 32 unbeaten, drawing against Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia before facing Argentina. Cape Verde became the smallest nation ever to reach the World Cup knockout stage with just over 500,000 people. Their fearless campaign proved that belief and discipline could challenge football’s biggest nations on the grandest stage.