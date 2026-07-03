VIDEO: Dallas Police Engages in Physical Altercation With Egyptian Players at FIFA World Cup

Scenes almost turned ugly at the Egyptian team’s hotel in Dallas. In a now-viral video, team director Ibrahim Hassan, brother of coach Hossam Hassan, was seen having an altercation with Dallas Police, which at one point came close to getting physical. Others from the delegation intervened and de-escalated the situation quickly. While there are no reports of injuries or arrests, Egyptian fans are left disappointed after the altercation seemingly started around a simple fan interaction.

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The incident happened on Thursday afternoon after the Egyptian team reached their base in Dallas for the knockout game. Egyptian fans gathered outside the hotel, hoping to catch a glimpse of their stars, take photos, and get their autographs. However, as with any fan interaction, they got closer to the players in the hotel lobby, which sparked movement from the officials present there. Security personnel were seen shoving the coaching staff from the lobby.

Things escalated further after Hassan confronted an officer for preventing a young fan from taking photos with the players. He was seen having a physical altercation with an officer. Fortunately, the confrontation was eventually brought under control without further escalation.

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A source later clarified the matter to Egyptian Independent: “An altercation occurred between Ibrahim Hassan and a hotel security guard due to the organizers’ poor handling of the Egyptian fans. The fans were eager to take commemorative photos with the players, but security intervened aggressively. This angered Hassan, who stepped in to object to their harsh demeanor.”

The source also stated the incident was minor and resolved quickly. The team’s preparation for their next match will go on without any hiccups.

The Pharaohs are all set to take on Australia in their round of 32 game. Egypt stayed unbeaten in the group stage, entering the knockout stage with 1 win and 2 draws. This is the first time they have reached the FIFA World Cup knockout stage under Hassan.

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From a game perspective, Egypt’s chances depend on Mohamed Salah. He has spent the last week recovering from a hamstring strain suffered during Egypt’s final Group G match against Iran. Hassan confirmed Salah’s availability but has not guaranteed he will be in the starting lineup . Fans are hoping for Egypt’s historic campaign to continue in the knockout stage.