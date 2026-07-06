VIDEO: Mexican Fans Completely Disrespect England Soccer Team With Horrible Tactics at the World Cup

Mexican fans had one final trick to unsettle the English team as they arrived at Azteca Stadium for the much-anticipated round of 16 clash. The fans lined up on the rain-soaked streets and eagerly awaited the English coach before launching their final attempt.

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The fans started spraying foam on the coach carrying the England team to Azteca Stadium. The bus was covered entirely in spray when it arrived at the stadium. Despite it getting delayed due to thunderstorms, the fans were undeterred in their attempts.

The round of 16 clash, which was supposed to kick off at 8 p.m. ET at Azteca Stadium, was delayed to 9 p.m. ET due to lightning in the vicinity of the stadium. Fans in the stadium were told to shelter in place as even a thunderstorm warning was issued. The latest disruption effort from the Mexican fans ahead of their game at the World Cup comes as no surprise.

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Despite England’s best efforts to conceal their hotel location, a few hundred Mexican fans discovered it and greeted them with loud boos when they arrived on Friday.

On Saturday, thousands of fans gathered outside England’s hotel and started making noise by setting off fireworks, playing music, and banging their drums. The National Guard and riot police were deployed, but the fans’ actions were within the permissible limits.

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Despite the Ecuador soccer team launching a noise complaint against Mexico, the same theatrics took place against England. But the spray incident took it one step further as the round of 16 clash marks Mexico’s final home game at the World Cup, regardless of their result in this game.

When the game finally kicked off after all the fanfare, it delivered on the pitch. Every English song and every English touch of the ball was met with boos from the 80,000 Mexican crowd, as England only had 3,000 tickets allotted to them.

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Mexico made a strong start through Raul Jimenez, who was denied by a strong save from Jordan Pickford.

England’s Jude Bellingham scored twice in two minutes to completely silence Azteca Stadium. But the Mexican fans found their voice as Julian Quinones scored a thunderous volley to make it 2-1 before halftime.

Having lost only twice in 89 games with 17 draws at Azteca Stadium, Mexico has to make an improbable comeback to protect its strong home record in the second half. The winner of the clash will take on Norway in the quarterfinals.