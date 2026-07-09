VIDEO: Moroccan Fans Create Chaos for Kylian Mbappe & Others Ahead of FIFA World Cup Showdown

The World Cup fever is at a high right now as the first quarterfinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Morocco and France kicks off. While the Moroccan team was trying to get a good night’s sleep before the big game, their fans were on their own little quest.

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“The Moroccan fans were outside France’s hotel in Boston last night, making noises, as reported by FOX Sports.

Moroccan fans created chaos, shouted, and played drums outside the French team hotel, deliberately attempting to keep players awake through the night. The video even captured Dayot Upamecano and Michael Olise peeping out of their windows in frustration. While people have highly criticized their behaviour, this was just the love they have for their team.

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Most of these actions also link to the previous heartbreak Morocco suffered at the hands of the French team. The 2022 World Cup semi-finals are still etched in the memory at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

Morocco was an underdog team that year, which reached the semi-finals while conceding only a single own-goal in the tournament. They sadly lost 2-0, ending their fairytale run. By reaching that semi-final, Morocco became the first African and Arab nation in history to make the final four of a FIFA World Cup. So gradually, the stakes to redeem themselves this year are high.

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Compared to the last World Cup’s squad, Morocco has undergone a massive overhaul. Driven by new head coach Mohamed Ouahbi, only nine players from the 2022 tournament remained.

They added fresh blood to the team, mostly under-23 talent like 18-year-old LOSC Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui, and Bilal El Khannouss. So far, they have shown they mean business after they took down the crowd favorites, the Netherlands, in the round of 32.

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Both fan bases have found their own ways of embracing the rivalry. Moroccan supporters have turned up the energy in the night, while in France, preparations have taken on a more cautious tone.

French fans became very violent post-match, and to protect against the damage that was seen after France lost in the 2022 finals, they have barricaded all the shops. French authorities have deployed 20,000 police officers in France, with 8,000 concentrated in Paris alone.

Mbappé and his squad have their own craze amongst the fans and are again the favorites to win this year. The campaign they have had until the quarterfinals has been one for the books. Mbappé scored 7 goals this year and is planning to score more to surpass Lionel Messi, who is on top of the podium with 8 goals. As for his dear friend and the captain of the rival team, Achraf Hakimi, he has made his feelings clear despite the brotherhood the two shared at PSG.

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“Friendship stays off the pitch… I’m happy to face him, but my focus is on my team,” Hakim said before the match.

This game will feature two of the fastest players in football, hungry to make their nation proud. They will play the match at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA.