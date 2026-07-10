VIDEO: Police Controls Angry Moroccan Fans After World Cup Loss to France

Morocco’s quarterfinal game against France was touted to be an intense one. The game witnessed some heated moments, a few physical exchanges, and yellow cards. While the match was played in the U.S., authorities in France had deployed roughly 20,000 police officers across the country, at least 8,000 in Paris, to brace for potential riots and clashes between opposing fan bases, regardless of the result. In a twist, Paris remained calm after France won the game 2-0. However, London started to burn as riot police were brought in to control the situation.

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London streets started to face chaos just the moment after France won the game. Videos went viral showing columns of riot police descending on London’s iconic Edgware Road as Moroccan fans took the streets after losing to France. Hundreds of them gathered around a West London street that homes a significant Middle Eastern community.

Rowdy fans were seen lighting flares and fireworks, blocking traffic, and climbing on traffic lights. Hundreds of riot police marched down a road to break up the crowds at the junction of Edgware Road and Seymour Street. See for yourself:

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Considering the scenes from the pre-match press conference of the Moroccan team, it was projected that more heated moments were on the way. Then, midfielder Brahim Diaz was answering questions when a dispute erupted between two journalists. One journalist raised his hand, obstructing the camera angle of a photographer. The photographer complained, but the other journalist refused to lower his hand, escalating into a tense verbal argument that halted the press conference.