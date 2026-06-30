VIDEO: South Korean Coach Under Investigation Confronted by Furious Fans at Airport After World Cup Loss

We are not even a day removed from South Korea’s elimination, and everything has already started to fall apart. After having one of the worst World Cup tournaments in recent times and not getting past the group stage, South Korean coach Hong Myung-bo has been put on a pike.

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“Hong and several players arrived at 4 AM hoping to avoid protesters, but a large crowd was waiting. Fans banged drums, chanted ‘Hong Myung-bo out!’ & hurled curses/insults at the coach,” reported Joel Kim.

The South Korean manager Hong Myung-bo came into Korea early in the morning, trying to avoid the crowd and any confrontation from fans. But even at that time, a large group of fans was gathered outside the stadium waiting to show their dissatisfaction with him.

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The fans were seen chanting “Hong out,” and “Hong, you must quit,” at the manager. And it looks like the Federation knew this was going to happen because Hong was escorted to the team bus with security surrounding him.

Police also blocked routes from the terminal to the team bus, stating safety concerns. And all this started after the team lost to South Africa. Even after a 1-0 loss to Mexico, the fans were still hopeful. But after the 1-0 loss to South Africa, all hell broke loose.

What caused this controversy was the fact that the whole tour was marred by problems. First, there was a problem with the Korean journalists who were heard bashing the players. That incident had already caused an uproar with the fans.

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And when Hong decided that he was going to bench Son Heung-min, the fans flipped out. Although the coach did justify the move, saying he kept him on the bench for impact, it made no sense to do that in a do-or-die game.

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But this isn’t the first time we are seeing something like this from the Korean fans. Back in 2014, when the team got knocked out in the group stage, fans welcomed the team by throwing Korean sweets at them.

To make things even worse, President Lee Jae Myung wants an investigation into the matter.

“As a former honorary professional soccer club manager and a heartfelt Red Devil, I feel not just confusion but utter bewilderment at this unexpected outcome. When favoritism and cronyism take precedence over competence in selecting a commander, the result is as predictable as fire burning paper,” said South Korean President Lee Jae Myung

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Hours after this massive backlash, Hong announced his resignation and took full responsibility for the exit. And with this, the players and the fans can look past the bad times and hope that the grass is greener on the other side.

Son Heung-min apologizes to South Korean fans after World Cup exit

Things keep going from bad to worse for the South Korea national football team after their World Cup exit. They failed to get out of Group A with just 1 win and 2 losses. But the bigger shock came after the final whistle in Monterrey.

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Son Heung-min said, “I sincerely apologize to the people of South Korea.”

Son Heung-min later added that he cannot ignore reality after the group stage elimination. The moment came after a painful 0-1 loss to South Africa.

South Korea entered the final group match needing at least a draw to stay alive in the race for the Round of 32. But a late South Africa goal sealed their fate and ended their hopes. The loss left players and fans in silence inside Monterrey Stadium.

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As if the exit was not enough, coaching decisions quickly became the biggest talking point. Hong Myung-bo faced criticism after leaving Son on the bench for the crucial match. That choice sparked debate after the attack struggled to create chances early on.

Son Heung-min said, “I am fully aware of the sacrifices made for this stage.”

He also admitted the result felt hard to accept and emotionally heavy. The captain spoke while returning to a tense atmosphere after the team arrived in Incheon.

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Even after criticism, Son Heung-min made it clear that he is not stepping away from the team anytime soon. He confirmed he will continue playing and rejected retirement talks.

He now shifts focus to rebuilding form with LAFC in MLS.