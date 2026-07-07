VIDEO: USA Police Went to Control Wild Argentinian Crowd but Forgets Duty in Viral Scenes

For the Argentinian crowd, Atlanta has already turned into a sea of sky blue and white. Days before Lionel Messi’s side takes on Mohamed Salah’s Egypt on Tuesday at Atlanta Stadium, thousands of supporters transformed the city into a nonstop celebration, convinced another FIFA World Cup triumph is still within reach. Amid all the celebrations, Atlanta Police officers arrived expecting to oversee another massive Argentina banderazo, but an unexpected scene stole the spotlight.

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Ahead of the Egypt match, Argentina supporters packed the streets for the traditional pre-match banderazo. The celebration grew louder with every chant as fans sang “Muchachos” and turned the area into a giant street party. Meanwhile, officers from the Atlanta Police Department arrived to keep watch over the lively crowd and make sure everything stayed under control.

Rather than simply observing from the sidelines, several officers soon joined the festivities, singing, clapping, and bouncing along with the Albiceleste faithful while continuing to oversee the gathering. The lighthearted interaction spread across social media, with fans celebrating the unexpected moment that showcased football’s unique ability to bring people together.

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Now, “Muchachos” isn’t just a song echoing through Argentinian hearts. It has once again become the soundtrack to another FIFA World Cup campaign.

Muchachos comes to the FIFA World Cup again

Diego Maradona’s passing in late 2020 left a deep void across the country, including for Fernando Romero, a 30-year-old teacher from Greater Buenos Aires. But hope returned when Argentina ended its 28-year wait for a major trophy by winning the Copa América in 2021.

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The young teacher felt Maradona’s presence had guided the team and wanted that emotion to live on in the stands through a song every fan could proudly sing together. He borrowed the melody from La Mosca’s 2003 hit Muchachos, Esta Noche Me Emborracho and penned new lyrics that resonated across the country. “En Argentina nací, tierra de Diego y Lionel…”

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The opening lines paid tribute to both Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi while also referencing the Falklands (Malvinas) War, blending football, history, and national identity into a single chant.

Then, ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, La Mosca officially recorded Romero’s version, helping turn it into the anthem of Argentina’s title-winning campaign.

The song became an anthem for the Argentine team and the crowd. The players sang it in their locker rooms, supporters belted it out throughout Qatar, and thousands of fans gathered around Buenos Aires’ iconic Obelisk to sing together after the team secured a place in the World Cup final against France in 2022.

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has become yet another platform for the Argentine crowd to carry “Muchachos” wherever they go. From the streets to the stadium, its lyrics have echoed, keeping alive the memories of the country’s greatest football heroes while inspiring belief in another title run.