Video: Vozinha & Cape Verde Players Get Heroic Welcome Back Home as They Arrive on 51st Independence Day

The Cape Verde squad left for the World Cup amid limited fanfare and without any expectations. But when Vozinha and his teammates returned home, they were welcomed by a scene they will never forget.

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Thousands of fans turned the airport into a carnival and proudly celebrated their heroes who had caught the attention of the entire soccer world. Their return to the capital, Praia, on July 5 coincided with Cape Verde’s Independence Day, making the occasion even more special.

The players, led by the beloved coach Bubista, took an open-bus parade and greeted the fans who created an electric atmosphere by waving the Cape Verde flag and blasting music.

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Cape Verde’s magical World Cup run came to a heartbreaking end as they lost 3-2 to defending champions Argentina. But that being said, they put up a game that many would talk about for ages. The African island nation took the strong favorites to extra time, and even the lottery of a penalty shootout looked possible. But an unfortunate own goal broke their hearts. Still, the fact that they could rattle a reigning champion says everything about their performance.

Vozinha, whose fame skyrocketed thanks to his iconic saves against Spain and Argentina, was leading the way. The goalkeeper was seen signing autographs and posing for selfies as the fans chanted his name.

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“It is a very great moment for us to be here with our people. We wanted something bigger, but we didn’t go to the next stage. Now we just enjoy the moment and celebrate with our people,” Vozinha told the BBC.

The 67th-ranked Cape Verde qualified for the World Cup for the first time. Many saw their debut against Spain in the group stages as a mismatch. But the Blue Sharks showed incredible spirit and defensive resilience to draw the game 0-0. Two more incredible draws against Uruguay and Saudi Arabia saw them book a round of 32 spot after a historic group stage run.

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Despite the 3-2 defeat, Bubista couldn’t be prouder of his team. “We showed that we may be a small country, but we can play against the best teams in the world,” he said. “That’s a reason for pride. We made history for our country. They can be proud for representing our country.”

The Cape Verde players now return to their clubs after an unforgettable World Cup. They will be rewarded handsomely for their performances with generous contracts on the field and with even more invaluable love off the field.