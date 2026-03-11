US Visas Raises Concerns for International Soccer Stars Over World Championships

What was meant to be a routine trip for Mount Pleasant FA turned into a frantic scramble just days before their CONCACAF Champions Cup clash with the LA Galaxy. The Jamaican club’s travel plans fell apart at the last minute, and when the team finally landed in Los Angeles on Sunday, it was with a makeshift squad of 18 players (including five academy prospects), prompting an immediate question from many: What happened to the rest of the team?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The answer soon surfaced! Ten soccer players from the Jamaican club were denied entry visas to the United States, leaving the team without several first-choice players for the match in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Interestingly, the situation has hit the squad particularly hard because seven of the affected players are Haitian nationals, and U.S. travel restrictions affecting Haiti have complicated their ability to enter the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, Haiti is among the countries affected by travel restrictions introduced in June 2025 under the administration of Donald Trump. Because of those rules, the players were unable to obtain visas in time for the match. However, the setback is especially frustrating for Mount Pleasant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The soccer club qualified for the tournament after winning the 2025 CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, which earned them a place in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup and a direct bye to the Round of 16. Instead of showing their strongest lineup, the Jamaican side now faces the challenge of competing with a reshaped squad.

“We don’t want to just show up for the game, we want to be able to compete, but we are not being given the opportunity to be at our best,” sporting director Paul Christie told the Jamaica Observer.

ADVERTISEMENT

And now, the club has been forced to rely heavily on youth players. As Sporting director Paul Christie also said, the team would have to rely on “seven or eight academy kids” to complete the roster for the match.

That puts Mount Pleasant in a clear disadvantage over the LA Galaxy, which is one of the most successful teams of Major League Soccer. The Galaxy have been named MLS Cup champions five times, with the last victory in 2024, and CONCACAF Champions Cup champions in 2000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of the complications, the officials stated that the round-of-16 tie will still proceed and the first leg will take place in California, and the second will take place in Jamaica later in March. The incident has however, brought an expanded discussion to the soccer world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visa issues raise concern for soccer ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with the United States staging the majority of matches. As the tournament approaches, visa policies have become a growing topic of discussion in the soccer world.

The travel restrictions introduced in 2025 affect a large group of nations. Around 20 countries face a full travel ban, while four others face partial limits. With later policy expansions, nearly 39 countries are now affected by bans or strict visa rules.

Countries under full restrictions include Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, Syria, Laos, and Sierra Leone. Meanwhile, Burundi, Cuba, Togo, and Venezuela are among those facing partial limits.

The situation has drawn attention because some countries connected to international soccer are already on these lists. Nations such as Haiti and Iran, along with teams like Senegal and the Ivory Coast, have been mentioned in discussions about possible visa hurdles for supporters.

However, immigration expert David J. Bier of the Cato Institute said the Mount Pleasant situation raises questions about how these rules are being applied.

“This decision raises serious concern about the administration’s willingness to abide by its own agreement and statements regarding the issuance of visas for the World Cup,” Bier said. “The President’s proclamation clearly exempts athletes and necessary support personnel for ‘major sporting events.’ But apparently, this exception is not being applied in all cases.”

Officials from FIFA have already been in contact with U.S. authorities to ensure that players, coaches, and essential team staff can still travel for major sporting competitions.

For now, soccer teams are expected to receive the necessary entry clearances. But the debate continues about whether fans from restricted countries will face difficulties traveling to the United States when the world gathers for the 2026 World Cup.