“Wasn’t Good Enough”: Christian Pulisic Responds to USA Exit After ‘Rest’ Comment Spurs FIFA World Cup Controversy

The USMNT’s World Cup campaign may have come to a bitter end, but the conversation around Christian Pulisic has only continued to intensify. Just days after his postgame comment about being able to “get some rest” drew criticism from former US stars, the team captain has shared an emotional message taking responsibility for the US’s Round of 16 exit.

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“I want to start by saying thank you to everyone who believed,” Pulisic’s post caption on Instagram read. “The support carried us all the way through. It simply wasn’t good enough from us in the end, and I wanted to deliver so much more. I still feel blessed to be a part of this team. The memories this summer will last a lifetime. It’s just the start for us and for this sport in America.”

The statement arrives after the 27-year-old found himself at the center of criticism following a 4-1 loss to Belgium, during which Pulisic left the match early due to an ankle sprain. After the game, he told reporters that he was frustrated by the injury, but added that he now had time to “rest,” a comment that quickly sparked debate in American circles.

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Among the legends that weighed in was USWNT legend Carli Lloyd, who openly admitted that she was “disappointed” by his performance on the FOX Sports broadcast, before posting a blunt statement to social media:

“You rest when your playing career is over. Period.”

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Former USMNT goalie Tim Howard also suggested that Pulisic should stay away from social media, followed by a pointed comment.

“He deserves a rest,” Howard said on an episode of the Unfiltered Soccer podcast. “Go on holiday…. What I would say about him is when someone shows you who they are, you believe them.”

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His co-host, former teammate Landon Donovan, was even more candid. He claimed that the concerns around Christian Pulisic extend beyond his performance on the field.

“People are fed up with the way things are handled around him,” he said. “And it’s not necessarily him, but it’s his agents, his family, his hangers-on, the people who are influencing. People are fed up with it. They treat people poorly. They do things poorly. It’s always a ‘no’ whenever you wanna ask, ‘Can we do an interview?’ It’s always a ‘No.’ You can’t get near him.”

Donovan added that members of US Soccer, sponsors, and even teammates have become frustrated with how difficult it is to access the USMNT star, though he also added that he does not believe Pulisic himself is responsible for that perception.