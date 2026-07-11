“We Use The Criticisms”: Argentina’s Coach Breaks Silence After Widespread Narrative on World Cup Being Rigged

Between dramatic comebacks, referee controversies, and endless debates around Lionel Messi, defending champions Argentina have found themselves at the center of the 2026 FIFA World Cup storyline. As accusations of favoritism continue to circulate, head coach Lionel Scaloni has addressed the narrative.

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“We use the criticisms or comments that are made to reveal ourselves,” he said, as reported by @gastonedul on X. “To stage a rebellion and have the players play even better. Argentina has always been talked about, and that’s because we’ve always been the ones to liven up these tournaments, and maybe it’s because we come from winning the last cup.”

Argentina has become one of the most scrutinized teams of the tournament after a controversial 3-2 win over Egypt, and the game sparked intense debate on social media and among rival fan bases.

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The game featured a heavily debated cancelled goal on Egypt’s end, which was ruled out following a VAR review recognizing a foul in the attacking possession. Immediately after the contentious call, fans took to social media to claim that FIFA favors Lionel Messi and Argentina. The outcry prompted a response from FIFA Chief Refereeing Officer Pierluigi Collina, who had to step in to address the critics directly.

Imago 07.07.2026, Fussball Weltmeisterschaft 2026 in den USA, Achtelfinale, Argentinien – Ägypten, im Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA, Schlussjubel Argentinien, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Valentin Barco, Julian Alvarez, Thiago Almada, ***FIFA regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. EDITORIAL USE ONLY*** *** July 7, 2026, 2026 FIFA World Cup in the U.S., Round of 16, Argentina vs. Egypt, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, Argentinas victory celebration, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Valentin Barco, Julian Alvarez, Thiago Almada, ***FIFA regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. EDITORIAL USE ONLY***

Scaloni, however, seems uninterested in engaging with these allegations. Instead, he described an approach that has defined Argentina throughout this tournament: the ability to tune out the noise. That resilience showed in their game against Egypt, where the team came back from a two-goal deficit in the final stages.

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Scaloni himself was spotted in tears following the game, and he told reporters how much the moment meant to him.

“I always get emotional. Sometimes the tears come out,” he said. “The ⁠tears came in the dressing room too. The boys even call me ‘the cry baby,’ but ​I don’t care. For all of us who played soccer for 20 years, to feel what we felt ​today again is incredible. I think most coaches who played soccer become coaches because of days like this, because of those emotions, that adrenaline.”

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He also praised Messi, who missed an early penalty, for staying focused and eventually scoring during the final 11 minutes of regulation.