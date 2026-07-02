“What Are You People on About”: Bosnia Football Takes Blunt Dig After Folarin Balogun’s Red Card Drama

Everyone wants a piece of the cake now. The red card controversy of Folarin Balogun has gotten so out of hand that, after managers, ex-players, and everyone in the world, the official X handle of Bosnian Football has also had its take.

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“It was a clear red card. What are you people on about!?!? Ridiculous takes,” posted the official handle after all the criticism that call has gotten.

The United States finally ended a 24-year wait for a World Cup knockout victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina. But Folarin Balogun’s red card quickly became the biggest talking point after the game.

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After scoring the 3 rd goal of his World Cup, Balogun was sent off upon catching Tarik Muharemović on the ankle. And that decision has taken over the internet, and everyone has started to share their opinions on it.

While the tournament rules outline the criteria for serious foul play, the core of the debate centers on the application of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) protocols. Former referee Andy Davies wrote VAR’s review “was not aligned with VAR protocols” because slow-motion video of any tackle makes things look bad. Davies argued that Balogun was unfortunate and believed that he was the victim of VAR more than anything.

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And the same was also voiced by Michael Lahoud, who called VAR “an absolute farce.” He compared this to the tackle by Messi, where his tackle was also pretty high on the leg and looked bad. But the VAR didn’t do anything about it.

And the worst thing about the whole situation is that FIFA rules prevent the teams from appealing direct reds. This leaves America’s top goal scorer suspended against Belgium in the Round of 16. And that is what has left a lot of fans angry.

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Celebrities also react to Folarin Balogun’s red card controversy

This red card controversy doesn’t look like it is going to end anytime soon. After getting sent off in the Bosnia-USA game, Folarin Balogun has gotten support not only from former players, but also from celebs around the States.

“Come on!!!!!!!!!!” posted Patrick Mahomes, while Dirk Nowitzki simply wrote, “That’s not a red!!!”

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Jason Kelce questioned the decision, saying Balogun’s challenge looked incidental and never appeared dangerously out of control. JJ Watt reminded fans of the consequence, calling Balogun’s suspension against Belgium a “Huge loss.”

The reactions kept growing as more sports personalities shared frustration while praising America’s game after the red card.

Caleb Williams called the decision “insane,” while Mina Kimes described the red card as simply “WEAK.” Ryan Garcia also praised the performance and said, “ With a man down, we scored. 2-0 next up Belgium. ”

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Now the focus shifts towards Belgium, where the USA will have to go into the match without their top scorer.