“What Conceivable World Is This a Penalty”: NBC Correspondent Upset Over Referee’s Decision During France vs Spain

And just like that, the first semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is over. Fans expected a clash between two of the world’s best teams, but this was a blowout victory. Spain have beaten France 2-0 and have made their place in the FIFA World Cup final. But were the decisions in that game fair? Well, one respected journalist certainly doesn’t think so.

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“In what conceivable world is this a penalty? Completely insane,” posted NBC News Correspondent Hala Gorani, who was rooting for France. Well, his frustration stems from what went down on the 22nd minute.

The moment came when Lucas Digne fouled Lamine Yamal inside France’s penalty box and gave Spain a golden chance for Spain to take the lead. Digne tried clearing the loose ball but instead kicked Yamal’s thigh. Referee Ivan Barton awarded the penalty almost instantly, and Mikel Oyarzabal converted it to Spain’s opening goal for the night.

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Spain are heading back to the World Cup final for the first time since 2010, and it all started because of one bad decision by France in the semifinal.

That decision quickly divided opinions because several fans believed Digne never actually intended to foul Yamal.

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Gorani also questioned the call, arguing that the challenge lacked intention and should never have been given a penalty. But soccer rules are not about intention but about what happened during the play.

“A penalty kick is awarded if a player commits a direct free kick offence inside their penalty area,” is what Law 14 of the rule book says, and it doesn’t talk about whether it was intentional or not.

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Careless contact on an opponent is punishable, even when defenders simply mistime their attempt to clear the ball. There was another talking point because replays briefly showed the ball brushing Yamal’s tucked elbow before contact. But his arms were close to his body, so it was never going to be given as a handball.

But under FIFA’s current handball and foul interpretations, the referee had little evidence to go against the penalty. So, the referee focused only on the foul by Lucas Digne. From that moment, France never really looked in the game despite being in the semis with one of the best and the cleanest World Cup runs ever.

Rodri and Dani Olmo controlled midfield while Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele rarely did enough to threaten Spain’s defense. France suffered another setback after William Saliba departed injured just minutes after the penalty.

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This meant that France were not only a goal behind, but had just lost their balance in defense. And that is exactly what led to the 2 nd goal for Spain.

Pedro Porro doubled Spain’s advantage during the 58th minute after Maxence Lacroix failed to track Porro in the box and gave him a free chance to finish.

Spain comfortably closed out the game and won the game 2-0. This win deserves more praise because this is the first time since 2010 that France have lost by a 2-goal margin in the World Cup. As for Spain, their performance in this semifinal has definitely put the world on notice.