What Was Jude Bellingham Caught Saying During England vs Argentina at FIFA World Cup Semi Final?

The semifinal match between Argentina and England was predicted to be a heated one, and the reality was no different. A total of 26 fouls were committed in the game, which proved the desperation between the two teams. England had the highest expectations for Jude Bellingham. And as Enzo Fernández scored the equalizer in the 85th minute, Bellingham was seen disappointed and uttering something. Just as speculations went rife, his remarks were finally revealed.

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“It’s in the middle of the goal,” The Touchline quoted Bellingham after Argentina’s first goal was scored.

The remarks were probably for England goalie Jordan Pickford, though the same cannot yet be confirmed. Following a short-corner routine, Lionel Messi squared a pass to Fernández just outside the top of the penalty area. Fernández unleashed a magnificent, wobbly, long-range shot from beyond the box. Pickford failed to save Fernández’s equalizer primarily due to a combination of defensive passive posture , sheer shot velocity , and a deceptive, swerving trajectory .

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The physics of the shot itself ultimately beat Pickford. Fernández struck a powerful, 20-yard right-footed drive with unique technical precision. The ball possessed a “wobbly,” unpredictable motion that initially seemed to rise or stay central before violently bending and dipping toward the upper right corner.

After England scored their opener, they dropped deep into an ultra-defensive shell to protect their 1-0 lead. Thus, Argentina’s equalizer has arguably made Bellingham disappointed. And unfortunately, his disappointment didn’t stop at this. A physical altercation also followed.

After the final whistle, Argentina substitut e Valentín Barco ran out onto the pitch to celebrate directly in front of the distraught England squad. However, a visibly frustrated Jude Bellingham walked up and clipped the back of Barco’s head. Barco immediately turned around, as Argentina’s Nicolás Otamendi joined in, pushing Bellingham back, while players like Cristian Romero and Enzo Fernández converged .

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England teammates Ollie Watkins, Dean Henderson, and reserve goalkeeper James Trafford rushed over to pull Bellingham away and de-escalate the brawl .

Furthermore, Bellingham engaged in a heated exchange of words with Lionel Messi at halftime following some hard, uncalled tackles. In the closing minutes, Bellingham fouled Messi and confronted him for allegedly diving. Bellingham was also seen jawing with Rodrigo De Paul in the center circle immediately after Argentina scored their late go-ahead goal.

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Bellingham scored 6 goals from 7 matches in this World Cup. Despite England failing to secure a World Cup final berth, they may have got a star of tomorrow.