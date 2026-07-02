Why Was USMNT’S Folarin Balogun Given a Red Card but Lionel Messi Was Not? FIFA World Cup Rules Explained

Is it really one rule for Lionel Messi and another for everyone else? The USMNT’s Folarin Balogun saw a red card in the 64th minute during the USA’s 2-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina at the FIFA World Cup. Immediate parallels were drawn to Lionel Messi’s tackle during the Algeria match, where the Argentine superstar got away without so much as a booking.

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Folarin Balogun put the USMNT ahead in the 45th minute after being denied an earlier goal by the offside flag. It gave Mauricio Pochettino’s team a deserved lead against the European side. However, as Balogun fought for a loose ball with Tarik Muharemovic, their legs tangled and both players went down.

The referee, Raphael Claus, was sent to the pitch-side monitor and did not take long to issue a red card after he found an image of Balogun catching Muharemovic’s ankle from behind. The USMNT forward was shocked as he received his marching orders in the 64th minute.

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However, the USMNT held on, and Malik Tillman scored an incredible free-kick at the 82-minute mark to make it 2-0 as the USMNT won a knockout match for the first time in 24 years and advanced to the round of 16.

Claus saw malicious intent in the tackle despite Balogun seemingly having his eyes on the ball and only having an accidental touch on the defender’s heel.

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“When it [the replay] stops like that, you think one hundred per cent red card, but I think when you watch it in real time it’s really harsh,” former England women’s striker Sue Smith said while commentating on the BBC.

Balogun is set to miss out on the USMNT’s clash against Belgium in the round of 16 at the minimum. As mandated by FIFA, there is no provision to appeal the suspension as well.

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An IFAB meeting before the World Cup revealed that players will be red-carded for dangerous fouls, violent conduct, spitting, biting, offensive language, or denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity. Violent conduct is usually viewed through the lens of malicious intent.

The controversial nature of the decisions multiplied tenfold as it was eerily similar to Messi’s tackle on Aissa Mandi during the Argentina-Algeria group stage fixture. Messi chased Mandi from behind and caught him on the ankle, and the referee blew his whistle for a free kick. VAR did not intervene in the affair, which many experts and pundits believed was worthy of a red card.

Referee Szymon Marciniak deemed there was no malicious intent in Messi’s actions, but multiple fans and pundits felt it was a nailed-on red card.

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Messi’s treatment raised claims of preferential treatment. “When I compare it to what happened yesterday with Messi, I certainly don’t agree. I don’t think there was even a VAR review with Messi, whereas this incident was reviewed,” Hugo Broos, South Africa’s head coach, revealed when South Africa’s Themba Zwane saw a red card for raising an arm towards a Mexico defender.

Balogun scored three of the 10 goals to the USMNT’s name in this tournament. Coach Mauricio Pochettino now has to find an effective partner for captain Pulisic for the Belgium game.