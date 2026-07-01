“Will Fight to the Death”: USWNT Coach Fires Bold Warning About Paraguay at the World Cup

When the FIFA World Cup was expanded to 48 teams, many wondered if the quality would be diluted. European teams make up only one-third of the total, and with four debuting teams, the question is valid. But Paraguay answered when they defeated the four-time World Cup winner, Germany, in a round of 32 upset. It didn’t stop there.

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A 0-0 draw between the reigning European champions, Spain, and the 67th-ranked debutant Cape Verde added more weight. With that, the USWNT coach believes there’s a reason why this World Cup is anything but boring.

“We have a Eurocentric attitude towards soccer,” said USWNT head coach Emma Hayes on the RestIsFootball podcast on Netflix. “Like the top nations, having to compete against the likes of Paraguay, Brazil, these nations will fight to the death. It’s exceptional.

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“Sometimes I think they don’t have the same level of individual talent. They’ve grown up dueling, learning to play 1v1, without much, and then you add the quality of coaching that’s coming to this tournament. I think there’s a much more level playing field because of it.”

The European continent usually dominates soccer discussions with better league and club structures. The unparalleled infrastructure, coaching schools of thought, and economy also resulted in elite players and national teams. In fact, European teams won four of the past World Cups.

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Despite the European dominance, UEFA (the European soccer governing body) president Alexander Ceferin wanted more teams from Europe at the World Cup. That’s the Eurocentric view around soccer, forcing Hayes to urge her American counterparts to do the same. And that has certainly happened.

While European teams possessed elite individual skill, the South American teams combined technical ability with defensive resilience and mental fortitude to take on superior opponents with their fight-to-the-death attitude.

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Paraguay was brutally dominated by Germany in the round of 32 clash. Despite holding only 24 percent of the ball, they managed to take Germany to a penalty shootout after a 1-1 tie and triumphed 4-3 on penalties. Their players showed elite concentration levels throughout the game to close down their opponents, took their chances when they came, and executed the game plans to perfection.

It set the template, as more teams will look to adapt that approach against stronger teams. On the same day as Germany’s exit, Morocco, the semifinalists from 2022, proved their run was no fluke. They dumped the Netherlands out of the round of 32 after a thrilling 3-2 victory on penalties.

Although 13 European nations have qualified for the knockouts, two have already been knocked out on the first day. Teams like Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay will certainly challenge the European supremacy, as African teams like Morocco and Ivory Coast will test themselves against England, Spain, and France.

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The rest of the World Cup will paint an excellent picture and justify FIFA’s decision to expand the tournament and bring exposure to growing talent across the world.