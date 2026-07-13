“Will Never Forget”: French President Announces FIFA’s Acceptance to Special Request Ahead of Semi-Finals

Some moments in soccer go far beyond the scoreboard. As the world prepares for one of the biggest games between Spain and France in the World Cup semifinal, the emotions are going to be very high. Not only because of the game. But because FIFA has given the green light for France to carry out an unforgettable message.

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“Before the France-Spain match, a minute of silence will be observed in homage to the victims of the Nice attack, ten years after July 14, 2016,” said French President Emmanuel Macron about this event. “Thank you to the President of FIFA for responding to the request of France and all the mobilized French people. We will never forget.”

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that FIFA had accepted France’s request for a minute of silence before kickoff. The tribute marks 10 years since the Nice terror attack during Bastille Day celebrations on July 14 th .

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That evening claimed 86 lives and injured hundreds, leaving a dark memory that France still carries.

That is why this tribute means much more than another pre-match ceremony before a World Cup semifinal. For many French supporters, July 14 th brings pride, but it also evokes heartbreaking memories that can’t be erased.

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Before players touch the ball, the stadium will pause for families still carrying that pain that the whole nation feels. The silence may last one minute, but its meaning reaches far beyond the game’s importance.

France was not the only team to experience an emotional pre-match tribute at this World Cup. Before Spain met Belgium in the quarterfinals, players, officials, and fans united for a minute of silence that honored the victims of the deadly wildfire in Los Gallardos, Almería. The fire left 12 people dead and 23 still missing, and that silence carried the weight of a nation’s grief.

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FIFA has shown a willingness to approve similar tributes when tragedy touches the game. Football has paused in the past to remember victims of earthquakes in Turkey, Syria, and Morocco, and to honor the deaths of Pelé and Diego Maradona. In each case, the moment reminded everyone that the sport can stop for something far larger than itself.

France and Spain will still meet with a place in the World Cup final on the line, but the silence before kickoff may linger longer than the result. Every pass, tackle, and save will matter once the whistle blows, yet some supporters will remember the tribute before they remember the score. That is the power of a moment that asks the game to step aside.