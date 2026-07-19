World Cup Final Ends With Ugly Fight as Argentine Coach Tries to Separate Players

Frustrations boiled over for Leandro Paredes after Argentina were handed a brutal 1-0 defeat in the World Cup final on Sunday. The midfielder became the second Argentina player sent off in the match, grabbing Spain’s Eric Garcia by the throat before clashing with substitute Gavi, throwing him to the ground, as his own coach had to step onto the pitch to try to calm things down.

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Argentina was outplayed in all thirds of the pitch by Spain. Enzo Fernández saw a red card in normal time, and it was only Emiliano Martínez’s heroics that kept them in the game. But the resistance didn’t last long into extra time, as Ferran Torres volleyed home in the 106th minute. It was enough to clinch a second World Cup title for Spain.

And briefly after the full-time whistle, Argentina’s Paredes confronted Spain’s Eric Garcia and grabbed him by the throat. Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni tried to step in, but Paredes broke free and threw Spain substitute Gavi to the ground before teammate Thiago Almada pulled him away.

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Paredes’ frustration stemmed from Argentina’s disappointing performance in the final. The defending champions had zero shots on target in the game and only managed to register their first shot at goal in the 117th minute, when they were moments away from defeat.

Paredes had entered the final as a halftime substitute, picking up a yellow card shortly after coming on and playing the rest of the match on a knife’s edge, particularly after Fernández’s late dismissal left Argentina down to ten men.

But the actions after the match certainly warranted a sending-off, and the referee, Slavko Vinčić, made sure he got the same.

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Paredes’ acts infuriated pundit Joe Hart, who was analyzing the match for the BBC.

“Disgusting. There’s one player in that squad who had a bit of class, and that’s Lionel Messi, who went around and shook the hands of all the Spanish players,” he said.

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The clash didn’t stay contained to Paredes, either. Players from both benches got pulled in, substitutes and coaching staff included, before things finally got broken up. Argentina’s Nahuel Molina seemed to be throwing a punch to the stomach of one of the Spain players in the middle of it all.

“It sounds as though Argentina’s Nahuel Molina swung an arm at a Spain player as they ran to celebrate the World Cup win,” Sky Sports’ Dan Long said from New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. “That’s grim. Nobody likes a sore loser.”