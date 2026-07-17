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World Cup Final Hit With New Health Concerns as White House Schedules Meeting With FIFA Ahead of the Final

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Jul 17, 2026 | 4:17 PM EDT

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World Cup Final Hit With New Health Concerns as White House Schedules Meeting With FIFA Ahead of the Final

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Isha

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Jul 17, 2026 | 4:17 PM EDT

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The FIFA World Cup finals are approaching and the anticipation is running high among both Argentina and Spain fans. As the stage gets set at the MetLife Stadium, the City of New York is not looking to be ready for the ultimate game. Because of the wildfires in Canada, air pollution in New Jersey and New York has reached a terrible level.

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According to British sports journalist Rob Harris on X (July 17): White House officials will meet later today with FIFA President Gianni Infantino ahead of Sunday’s World Cup final to discuss the potential health dangers posed by wildfire smoke in the New York-New Jersey area.”

The air quality in the New York-New Jersey area has gone significantly low, swept down from nearly 900 active wildfires across central Canada. The AQI has fluctuated between “Unhealthy for Everyone” and “Very Unhealthy.” A video captured MetLife Stadium completely vanishing under a thick canopy of dense gray smoke.

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The stadium is a completely roofless, open-air structure, and to play in such conditions can be dangerous for the players. The main agenda of this meeting is to address player and public safety. This meeting carries heightened weight because President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend the final.

For now, FIFA sources have ruled out postponement or relocation. They are relying heavily on the gods of rain to be on their side. According to meteorologists, a heavy downpour is likely on Saturday. It can act as a natural air filter to help dampen pollution. By Sunday morning, clear blue skies are very likely.

Despite the pollution breaking three years of AQI records, smog blanketed the Spanish team on Wednesday night for their welcome. They trained outdoors, and the media received only 15 minutes to check the teams’ practice. On the other hand, Lionel Messi and Argentina have been training in Atlanta, away from the pollution.

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The match will kick off on Sunday, July 19, at 15:00 local time. Over 80,000 fans will cheer for their favorite teams loudly in the stadium. One side is the young star of Spain, who is a football prodigy, Lamine Yamal. On the other side, the GOAT, Lionel Messi, who is a legend of football. Who will take the trophy home?

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Isha

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Isha is a College Football Journalist at EssentiallySports, where she covers the sport with a focus on tactical nuance, player dynamics, and the stories that unfold beyond the field. Her work blends sharp analysis with context-driven storytelling, offering readers a deeper understanding of both the game itself and the ecosystem around it. With years of experience as an athlete, Isha brings a lived understanding of the aggression, discipline, and emotional intensity that define team sports. This background shapes her writing, allowing her to approach college football with authenticity and insight. With a degree in Political Science and a law degree underway, her academic journey adds another layer to her perspective; helping her examine not just what happens during games, but the structures, decisions, and narratives that shape them. At EssentiallySports, Isha focuses on delivering coverage that goes beyond the scoreboard, capturing both the action on the field and the drama that unfolds when the cameras are off.

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