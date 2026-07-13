World Cup Referee & VAR Official Dies at 38 as Authorities Investigate His Death

A leading Dutch soccer referee and a VAR official, who was due to appear at the World Cup, has died just weeks after getting dropped from those duties, according to a statement from the Dutch Football Association.

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“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of referee Rob Dieperink,” an official statement from KNVB confirmed the passing away of Rob Dieperink, aged 38.

“With Rob, the refereeing community loses a highly valued referee with international experience, but above all, a fine and dedicated colleague. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and everyone who held him dear. We wish them much strength and support in coping with this great loss,” the statement continued.

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The cause of death has not been revealed as police are reportedly conducting an investigation following the deceased person in the street where Dieperink lived.

Dieperink started refereeing professionally in 2011. He then began officiating in the Netherlands’ top flight, the Eredivisie, in 2017. He was a VAR official at the 2024 European Championship.

With nine years of experience, he earned a reputation as one of the best in the country. Dieperink was also in line to work at the World Cup in 2026.

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Dieperink had made the World Cup VAR panel, but that call was pulled in May after he was arrested the month before by the Metropolitan Police. He had been in London to work the Conference League match between Crystal Palace and Fiorentina, and the situation quickly turned into a major setback. The case was later dropped for lack of evidence, but the damage had already been done.

“FIFA can confirm that Rob Dieperink has been removed from the list of FIFA World Cup match officials,” the statement read.

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“It makes me very sad that I have been wrongly accused,” Dieperink expressed his disbelief at the nature of the events during a chat with De Telegraaf after his acquittal. “From the beginning, I have fully cooperated in the police investigation and also immediately gave full openness to FIFA, UEFA and the KNVB.

“I am grateful for the support I have received from the KNVB and the way in which they have dealt with this case. It is a pity that FIFA has decided not to appoint me for the World Cup anymore; of course I am disappointed about that.”

Willy Delajod replaced Dieperink at the FIFA World Cup. The Dutch referee got back to his work in the new season as he oversaw the friendly between top-flight Dutch team Go Ahead Eagles and Cypriot team Apollon FC on Saturday, July 11.