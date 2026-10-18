World Cup-Winning Goalkeeper Undergoes Surgery for Fractured Jaw

Chelsea’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez’s afternoon at Everton took a frightening turn when a collision left him motionless on the pitch. What followed was a lengthy medical intervention, a stretcher ride to the hospital, and ultimately surgery for a fractured jaw.

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The Argentina international has since confirmed that the operation went well. However, reports estimate a six-week absence, leaving Chelsea without their first-choice keeper during a critical stretch.

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Martínez suffered the injury during Chelsea’s 2-0 Premier League victory over Everton on October 17. He collided with defender Jarrad Branthwaite while clearing a free kick in the second half. The impact prompted immediate concern. Medical staff treated Martínez on the pitch for nearly ten minutes, raising fears of a serious head or neck injury before carrying him away on a stretcher.

The initial worry centered on the severity of the collision and whether Martínez had suffered a serious head or neck injury. Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso confirmed that Martínez left the stadium conscious and underwent precautionary tests at the hospital.

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Those examinations subsequently revealed a fractured jaw that required surgery. The diagnosis clarified the injury but left Chelsea facing weeks without their first-choice goalkeeper. Martínez posted an update on social media after the procedure.

“Thanks to everyone for the messages, the operation went well. The most important thing is that we won,” he wrote, before adding that he would be “back in a few weeks.”

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His message reflected the optimism he hopes to carry into recovery. However, Martínez’s estimate of “a few weeks” contrasts with reports suggesting six weeks on the sidelines.

The injury will likely disrupt his international commitments. Argentina is scheduled to face Uruguay and Costa Rica during November’s international window, and the recovery period puts Martínez’s availability for those fixtures in doubt.

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Pedro Neto’s brace helps Chelsea despite Emiliano Martinez’s forced substitution

While concern for Martínez overshadowed the result, Chelsea had reasons to leave Merseyside satisfied. Pedro Neto scored twice in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory, ending Everton’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season and giving Alonso’s side their first league clean sheet since January.

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The opening goal arrived just 43 seconds after the restart. Jorrel Hato crossed from the left, and Neto finished from close range after the ball took a deflection. The winger returned to settle the contest in the 90th minute, reacting to a loose ball following a free-kick to complete his brace.



Between those goals, the atmosphere shifted dramatically. The lengthy stoppage brought the match to a halt. Martínez was substituted in the 66th minute after suffering that nasty injury. Mike Penders replaced the injured goalkeeper.

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The 21-year-old Belgian made an unexpected Premier League debut and helped Chelsea secure the victory without conceding. His introduction also gave the club an immediate reminder of the importance of its goalkeeping depth as Martínez begins his recovery. This was Chelsea’s first clean sheet in nine months at the Premier League, a run stretching back 23 matches.



Alonso praised Penders after the match, expressing confidence in the youngster’s ability to respond when called upon. The manager also stressed that every member of the squad must be ready to contribute when circumstances demand it.

That confidence will be tested over the coming weeks. Chelsea face Tottenham in the Premier League before a League Cup meeting with Liverpool and another league fixture against Manchester United. With Martínez potentially unavailable throughout much of that stretch, Penders could have a bigger role to play than expected. For Argentina, Martínez’s absence means losing an experienced figure who delivered in the 2022 World Cup.



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And for now, though, his attention will be on recovering from the injury rather than adding to that record. His message after surgery offered hope that the wait might not be too long, but Chelsea will need to manage his return carefully.



The victory over Everton gave the Blues three valuable points, yet the result came at a cost. As Martínez begins his rehabilitation, Chelsea must find a way to maintain their defensive progress while their World Cup-winning goalkeeper works toward a safe return.