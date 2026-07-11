“You Had One Job”: Alexi Lalas Calls Against Mauricio Pochettino’s Re-Hiring by USMNT After World Cup Loss

The United States entered the 2026 FIFA World Cup with big expectations and the opportunity to make history on home soil. But all those dreams came crashing down after a shocking 4-1 loss to Belgium in the Round of 16. After the dust settled down, the spotlight has shifted beyond the players. Now, American soccer legend and Fox Sports analyst Alexi Lalas is making a serious demand against Mauricio Pochettino.

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According to the 56-year-old, Pochettino should not get a contract extension this summer. Such a stern request comes after the team crashed out of the World Cup against Belgium. As per a snippet from talkSPORT shared by Golz, Lalas clarified his take on the ongoing “Should Mauricio Pochettino stay or go?” debate.

“You had one job, and you blew it,” Alexi Lalas said, directing his bitterness towards the 54-year-old Argentine coach. “I mean, it’s not that I want him to leave. I just think that this cycle has run its course. When it comes to Mauricio Pochettino, you had one job. And it was the game against Belgium.”

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Lalas believes that beating Belgium would have put the USMNT among the tournament’s elite teams. After that, facing Spain in the quarterfinals would have come with far less pressure because the United States would again be the underdog. They could have played freely, taken their chances, and hoped to pull off another upset.

“So I think that they [U.S. Soccer] move on. I believe he’s had a good time, but you had one job, and you blew it,” he doubled down on his claim. “And, you know, you live and die by that. Every coach understands that, every manager understands that, and certainly Mauricio Pochettino does.”

Mauricio Pochettino has reached the end of the original 2-year agreement he signed with the USMNT in 2024. The deal reportedly paid him $6 million per year, and its conclusion has opened the door to a huge decision.

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What’s next for Mauricio Pochettino?

U.S. Soccer wants Pochettino to stay and has already presented a lucrative extension through the 2030 World Cup in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. For now, however, he is taking a step back. After the USMNT’s World Cup exit, he revealed he plans to rest before discussing his future with the federation. At the same time, growing speculation continues to link the Argentine with a return to elite club football in Europe.

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Speaking with the media, he said, “Now is not a moment to talk about that. I think now is a moment to see, to assess the tournament. You know, I’m sure in the next weeks we can start to talk if [U.S. Soccer] wants to talk.”

Despite the backlash from the likes of Alexi Lalas, Pochettino has presented the world with a new USMNT. His goal was simple: To put America on soccer’s map alongside the greatest names like Brazil, Argentina, Germany, and others. And, to a great extent, he has done his job. However, no one takes defeat easily, and so the demand for an exit is growing louder.