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Cristiano Ronaldo Fires Back With Strong Message Seconds After Portugal’s FIFA World Cup Game Win Against Uzbekistan

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Karthik Sri Hari KC

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Jun 23, 2026 | 3:57 PM EDT

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Cristiano Ronaldo Fires Back With Strong Message Seconds After Portugal’s FIFA World Cup Game Win Against Uzbekistan

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Karthik Sri Hari KC

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Jun 23, 2026 | 3:57 PM EDT

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After Messi’s brace in Argentina’s 2-0 win against Austria in Dallas on Monday, all eyes were on Portugal, specifically Cristiano Ronaldo. In what was supposed to be a do-or-die match for the European giants, the man of the hour showed up and delivered a powerful message in Tuesday’s match against Uzbekistan.

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“I’M BACK! I’M BACK!” That’s what Ronaldo said just seconds after securing a 5-0 win over the Central Asian republic in his second Group K match.

The opening goal came from CR7 in the FIFA World Cup group stage win. The 41-year-old set the tone early thanks to a cross from João Cancelo. His right-foot shot found the net in just 6 minutes.

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Then, in the 39th minute, his right-foot shot found the net again after a Bruno Fernandes pass, giving Portugal a 3-0 lead. That brace also made him the first male player to score in six different World Cups, marking another historic night in his career.

Portugal was already in control by the time Ronaldo’s second goal went in. Nuno Mendes converted a decoy-turned-direct free-kick into a goal in the 17th minute, surprising everyone with the attempt.

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An own goal from Abdukodir Khusanov in the second half pushed the score to 4-0 after a corner scramble. Rafael Leão rounded out the scoring, and Portugal walked away with a clean 5-0 win that restored momentum after their earlier draw with DR Congo.

And with this win, Portugal and Ronaldo can sit back and relax a bit as they confirm their qualification for the next round.

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Karthik Sri Hari KC

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Karthik Sri Hari KC is a baseball writer at EssentiallySports who reports from the MLB GameDay Desk. A former national-level baseball player, Karthik brings a player’s instincts combined with a journalist’s precision to his coverage of key moments across the league. Known as a stat specialist, he ranks among EssentiallySports’ top three MLB writers, delivering in-depth analysis that goes beyond numbers to highlight team and player strategies. Karthik’s athlete-informed perspective, shaped by years on the field, has earned him a place in the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program, our internal training initiative where writers develop their reporting and storytelling skills under industry experts. In addition to his writing, Karthik has experience creating educational content during internships, enhancing his research, writing, and communication skills.

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