Cristiano Ronaldo Fires Back With Strong Message Seconds After Portugal’s FIFA World Cup Game Win Against Uzbekistan

After Messi’s brace in Argentina’s 2-0 win against Austria in Dallas on Monday, all eyes were on Portugal, specifically Cristiano Ronaldo. In what was supposed to be a do-or-die match for the European giants, the man of the hour showed up and delivered a powerful message in Tuesday’s match against Uzbekistan.
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“I’M BACK! I’M BACK!” That’s what Ronaldo said just seconds after securing a 5-0 win over the Central Asian republic in his second Group K match.
The opening goal came from CR7 in the FIFA World Cup group stage win. The 41-year-old set the tone early thanks to a cross from João Cancelo. His right-foot shot found the net in just 6 minutes.
Then, in the 39th minute, his right-foot shot found the net again after a Bruno Fernandes pass, giving Portugal a 3-0 lead. That brace also made him the first male player to score in six different World Cups, marking another historic night in his career.
🚨 𝗠𝗔𝗝𝗢𝗥 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Cristiano Ronaldo shouts to the camera after the FT whistle:
🗣️ “I’M BACK! I’M BACK!” pic.twitter.com/3pasCv1mWG
— The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) June 23, 2026
Portugal was already in control by the time Ronaldo’s second goal went in. Nuno Mendes converted a decoy-turned-direct free-kick into a goal in the 17th minute, surprising everyone with the attempt.
An own goal from Abdukodir Khusanov in the second half pushed the score to 4-0 after a corner scramble. Rafael Leão rounded out the scoring, and Portugal walked away with a clean 5-0 win that restored momentum after their earlier draw with DR Congo.
And with this win, Portugal and Ronaldo can sit back and relax a bit as they confirm their qualification for the next round.