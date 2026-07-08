‘’Should Be Taxpayer Funded?’’: Alexi Lalas Questions Calls to Overhaul U.S. Youth Soccer After World Cup Loss

After the USMNT’s disappointing Round of 16 exit, a debate over the country’s player development system resurfaced on social media. But former soccer player Alexi Lalas responded by challenging the critics.

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“Youth soccer (youth sports) is a competitive market with businesses selling a product that obviously customers are willing to pay for,” Lalas wrote on X, weighing in on the conversation. “I’d love if soccer was free to all. But who is going to pay for all this free soccer?”

One fan fired back at him, pointing out that “youth sports should not be a business,” adding that his Fox Sports co-panelists Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have called him out for his opinions. The former USMNT responded by posing a question:

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“So they should be taxpayer funded government entities or charities?” Lalas wrote.

This exchange drew attention, considering the US team lost 4-1 in the Round of 16 to Belgium. And one of the recurring talking points has been America’s pay-to-play system for youth soccer, which many believe limits opportunities for talented players from lower-income backgrounds.

A study in 2018 by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association found that a whopping 70% of kids in the pay-to-play system actually came from families that made just over $50,000 a year.

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But Alexi Lalas has argued in favor of pay-to-play for some time now. This is hardly a change in position for Lalas. Following the USMNT’s disappointing Copa America performance in 2024, Lalas argued that pay-to-play “is not ruining youth soccer.”

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“Millions benefit,” he had written on X. “It’s a business catering to a market willing to pay for the product. Soccer (like piano lessons) is not an inalienable right. Free soccer costs money. Someone has to pay. So who will pay for all this free soccer?”

However, his Fox co-panelists do not see it the same way. Henry has often criticized the US model, contrasting it with the French academy system, where professional clubs support and develop players without making their families pay.

Ibrahimovic echoed a similar concern. Years ago, he said:

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“My children play in a good team, and I paid $3,500 per child. I don’t like that because not everybody has the money, and sport should be for everyone because it unites people regardless of their origins.”

As the USMNT searches for answers following yet another disappointing performance, the debate over the American youth development system shows no signs of fading, as discussions have been going on for years.