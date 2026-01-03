Soccer Fans Upset as FIFA Sets for Major VAR Change During 2026 World Cup: ‘Turning Into NFL’

The anticipation surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, has been hampered by a wave of controversies. From discussions surrounding ticketing and logistics to the lasting implications of the tournament’s expanded 48-team format, the governing body of soccer has consistently attracted criticism. As we step into the new year, an unsettling storm is beginning to take shape.

A report from USMNT Only on X reveals that FIFA is poised to significantly enhance the authority of VAR for the 2026 tournament, broadening its scope to incorporate reviews of second yellow cards and, perhaps most controversially, the awarding of corner kicks.

The established intent is to eliminate significant mistakes that could influence the outcome of the world’s most-followed sporting event. However, for a global audience already fatigued by technological interference, this initiative has ignited considerable concern and a deep-seated feeling that the sport is departing from its fundamental nature.

The suggested modifications indicate an important transformation in the mandate of VAR. Since its inception, the technology has been limited to assessing clear mistakes in four essential scenarios: goals, penalty calls, red card incidents, and instances of mistaken identity. However, the 2026 World Cup is set to introduce two additional categories.

Initially, VAR is set to be granted the authority to assess second yellow card incidents resulting in a red card, a change that has seemingly garnered support and is expected to receive approval. Second, and far more provocatively, officials could intervene if they believe a corner kick has been mistakenly awarded.

Pierluigi Collina, FIFA’s head of referees, has expressed strong support for the new regulations, stating, “I think we should all have as the objective to make correct decisions on the field of play. It would be a pity if the result of a competition is decided not by what the players do on the field of play, but by an honest mistake made by the decision-maker.” Yet, this quest for flawless precision stands in stark contrast to the many worries of soccer fans.

Fans are completely not happy with these new rules ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The proposed expansion of VAR by FIFA for the 2026 World Cup, which would empower officials to review second yellow cards and corner kick decisions, underscores a growing discontent among the broader fanbase. A fan has expressed a clear request, stating, “Can FIFA do a single goddamn thing to improve the game?”

One critique delves into the details, claiming, “Second yellow is good. Corners are completely unnecessary and break up the flow of the game. Probably an excuse to stick in more commercials.” The reference to commercials is not merely a matter of paranoia; rather, it underscores the reality of a commercialized sports environment, where each interruption presents a potential avenue for revenue, particularly in the U.S. host markets.

Another supporter remarked, “Welcome to +20 min extra time and still get the VAR decisions wrong.” Soccer unfolds over a 90-minute contest, yet there are certain pauses, such as half-time. However, any significant extension of a match’s duration is simply intolerable for long-time enthusiasts of the sport. This can also be linked to the introduction of hydration breaks.

Recently, FIFA announced that each half of every World Cup match will include three-minute hydration breaks. And what did the fans think? They were frustrated. Because each stoppage between a particular game has the potential to ruin the contest’s flow completely. In a similar vein, another supporter expressed a worry, stating, “We’re definitely getting some sort of ads during those VAR reviews.”

One supporter remarked, “Turning football into an NFL game that lasts half the day.” The collective opinions illustrate a fanbase grappling with a sense of helplessness, observing the gradual decline of the game they cherish amid the imposition of new regulations.