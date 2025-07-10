Teary-Eyed Tobin Heath Reveals Unfortunate Reason Behind Delayed Retirement Announcement

For years, Tobin Heath was a face of American soccer greatness. A two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup winner (2015, 2019), two-time Olympic gold medalist (2008, 2012), and a fan favorite for her fearless style, Heath also captured two NWSL championships with Portland Thorns FC and three NCAA titles with the powerhouse UNC Tar Heels. But when Tobin Heath vanished from professional soccer after 2022, fans were left wondering. No farewell tour. No official goodbye. Just a quiet disappearance from the spotlight. The silence raised questions. Why hadn’t she closed the chapter? Why hadn’t one of the game’s greats received a proper sendoff? Now, three years later, Heath has finally revealed the reason, and it’s far more personal than anyone expected.

In an emotional conversation on RE on the YouTube series she co-hosts with longtime teammate Christen Press, Heath broke down as she shared what really happened. It all started, she explained, with what seemed like a minor training incident. “It was a very innocuous thing that happened to me in training, and I didn’t think anything of it, honestly,” she said. But after her knee became swollen, something that had never happened in her career, she got a scan. Then came the call: “I’m really sorry. Career-ending injury.” At first, Heath was stunned. “Go read the scans again,” Tobin Heath told the doctor.“That’s not possible.”

But second and third opinions confirmed the truth: the damage was permanent. “There’s no way to reverse it,” Tobin Heath recalled hearing, “There was some kind of solution which there is, hopefully, in the next couple years slash ten years.” The tragedy of the physical diagnosis was devastating enough, but it was the aftershock of emotion that was worse. Heath choked back tears when she was questioned by the Press on how she took the news. “I was really upset and I was kind of in shock. But I didn’t believe it,” she said. “Not coming back was like me giving up or giving up the dream… like not being good enough or strong enough.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Arsenal Women

AD

She recalled a childhood experience when she had written on the underside of her desk, “Never give up”, and it had become an unconscious pledge to herself, and that had seen her through in her career. Giving up soccer, even if her body demanded it, felt like breaking that promise. Her voice cracked as she admitted the guilt, the grief, and the slow path toward acceptance. Despite the heartbreaking end, Tobin Heath’s legacy stands among the giants.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tokyo became Tobin Heath’s quiet farewell

It all started with what felt like a tiny pinch in her knee, just another ache in the life of a professional athlete. But for Tobin Heath, it turned into something far bigger: a hole in her knee cartilage, two surgeries, and eventually, full cartilage replacement. She fought through it, because of course she did, even managing to play in the delayed 2020 Olympics in 2021, helping the U.S. win bronze in what would quietly become her last major tournament. After that, the game never felt quite the same. She had short spells at Manchester United and Arsenal, and later returned to the NWSL with OL Reign. But her body had already started whispering what her heart wasn’t ready to hear: it was time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Saying goodbye, though? That part was never going to be easy. Soccer wasn’t just something Tobin Heath did; it was who she was. She started at age 4 at her local YMCA, and her family built her a backyard turf field so she could play whenever she wanted. She’s called soccer her “first love” more than once, and you could feel that in every nutmeg, every carefree touch, every time she danced down the wing like she was painting with her feet. It wasn’t just a sport. It was art. And even though she’s stepping away now, she’s not doing it alone. Christen Press, her partner of eight years and fellow USWNT star, has been right there, supporting her through it all.

No farewell tour. No final match. No stadium send-off. But honestly, Tobin Heath never needed any of that. What she gave to the game, the freedom, the flair, the fire, lives on in every player she inspired. Her legacy isn’t in trophies (though she has plenty), it’s in the feeling she gave us when she played: like soccer could be something beautiful, wild, and completely her own. Retirement may have closed the chapter, but the story she wrote on the field? That’ll last forever.