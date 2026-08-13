Trinity Rodman Shares Tough Side of Public Relationship With Ben Shelton: “Not for the Weak”

Being a celebrity couple is never easy, and we have seen examples of this with the likes of David and Victoria Beckham. And one of the couple going through a similar phase from the public’s POV is Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman. And Rodman just said how difficult it is to live under the spotlight all the time.

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“I’m Trinity Rodman, and I’m not going to lie, being in a couple in the public eye is not for the weak,” she said in a podcast with Kylie Kelce. She continued and said, “It’s a blessing in so many ways… Too many people have too many opinions that they need to speak on. And it’s just like, ‘mind your own business.’ That’s it.”

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Trinity Rodman pushed back against the “fans” who made her relationship with Ben Shelton a big talking point after recent events. The soccer star had flown to Montreal after playing for Washington Spirit earlier that day. Rodman went to Shelton’s hotel before his Canadian Open match with Joao Fonseca.

And what followed was a simple reunion that quickly became something much bigger than it needed to be.

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Shelton opened the door, looked stunned, then briefly closed it before opening it again moments later. Rodman initially found his reaction funny because she knew he had not expected her. But the comment section soon gave those few seconds an entirely different meaning.

Rodman later explained what actually happened during her surprise visit. She said she first thought Shelton looked shocked before checking what fans were saying online.

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After seeing the comments from fans, Rodman pushed the claims of cheating to the side completely. She made it very clear to everyone that there was nobody else in Shelton’s room when she arrived.

The couple then moved on from the moment, with Shelton later beating Fonseca 6-3, 7-6(3).

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The incident also gave Rodman another reason to explain why public relationships can become difficult.

The pair reportedly started dating in March 2025. It was subtle clues that they left on social media at first before posting pictures and officially confirming it later the same month. Since April 2025, Rodman has been appearing at Shelton’s matches.

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Shelton’s win added another layer to a day that started with Rodman’s surprise visit. The win marked the 30th win of his season and sent him into the quarterfinals. Rodman’s visit was never about creating attention, but simply supporting Shelton before his match.

Instead, a few seconds at a hotel door became enough for fans to question their relationship.