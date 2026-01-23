Trinity Rodman Gets Candid About Responsibility After Signing Record-Setting NWSL Deal

Trinity Rodman signed a landmark three-year contract on Thursday with the Washington Spirit, becoming the world’s highest-paid female soccer player. The deal is actually massive, as it is worth over $2 million annually, which will also include bonuses. This contract also ended the months of speculation around her future in the NWSL. However, as she also resumes national team duties after a year plagued by a recurring back injury, the soccer star’s focus has already shifted from the record-breaking contract to the weight of her responsibilities.

During an interview with SportsCenter, Rodman talked about the latest weight that has been placed on her shoulders by head coach Emma Hayes, saying, “Yeah, I think obviously the more experience I have with the national team, more responsibility that comes with that, and obviously having my first camp back in almost a year really, and not having Lindsey (Heaps), (Emily) Sonnet, Rose (Lavelle), those key leadership roles.”

Indeed, just a few days ago, Hayes confirmed Rodman’s status for the national team, stating, “I’ve given her some responsibility this week and I think it’s good for her. And she wants that, she’s ready to take the next steps in her career. I think having her back is I hope the start of a really strong year for her.” Well, the Washington Spirit forward has acknowledged the fact that she needs to be the guiding light for the up-and-coming US soccer stars.

“I then have to step into somewhat of a leadership role for these newer, less experienced players, which is crazy coming from me now. But yeah, I think just the responsibility of being a leader, making just checking in on everybody, and just kind of helping them through this experience because it is emotional, is hard when you are new to it,” she admitted. But when asked how she is going to lead, the Washington Spirit forward answered with a bit of humor attached to it.

“Yeah, I’m not quiet. I definitely I think I’m pretty vocal, but I also like I think the way that I play in the way I carry myself on the field is huge as well,” she stated. Apart from her now secured future in the NWSL with that massive contract, she is ready for the challenges that will come towards her. Indeed, Trinity Rodman leads this roster with 47 caps and 11 international goals, as it features young players like Jordyn Bugg, Gisele Thompson, Claire Hutton, and more.

However, Hayes also made it clear that Rodman is going to take her time with these responsibilities on her shoulders. The math is quite simple here. With someone as talented as Rodman, Hayes is clearly asking her to help forge the team’s identity as it builds toward the 2027 FIFA World Cup. And they will surely need the 23-year-old, who once revealed how she dealt with a certain issue she went through during the Olympic Games in Paris.

Trinity Rodman opened up about her overthinking problem

“Nerves are normal! I’m an overthinker, so I’ll go over every scenario in my head before it happens,” Trinity Rodman said, claiming to be an overthinker. For the USWNT, the Washington Spirit star was very much crucial at the 2024 Paris Olympics, as the games where she played the team never lost a single game, and she even secured three goals.

Talking about the solution to overthinking, she said, “I think the best way to cope with it is just to reset your mind before you go on the field. I’ll put my AirPods in, think everything through, and just be alone with myself, which is nice, because usually I am very outgoing and loud. I love to be around people, but I’m now realizing that can be draining, sometimes.”

Indeed, she is not someone to just sit around alone, but there are times like this that make her adapt to overcome a bigger problem. No wonder these traits of the USWNT star make her the perfect candidate to lead US soccer in a few years.