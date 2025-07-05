USA vs. Mexico: Where, When, and How to Watch 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Final

Four groups and 16 teams started their 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup journey last month on June 16. Today, nearly a month later, only two teams remain, and the only thing that stands between them and the tag of ‘champions’ is one final clash. “It’s an honor. I’m extremely grateful, and I think every single one of these players, you know, think about it the same way I do,” Diego Luna said ahead of the finals.

No, not the Mexican actor who starred in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but Team USA’s semi-final hero. The 21-year-old striker’s two goals in the opening 15 minutes are the only reason the USMNT has even made it to the final this year. Luna’s statement made it clear that the players are pumped to bring the cup home. However, the feeling’s mutual, as Mexico doesn’t play to give any slack to their rivals.

“The desire to represent Mexico is back. We’ve created a real sense of harmony and belonging. The players feel important again,” said Mexico’s soccer head coach Javier Aguirre ahead of their semi-final against Honduras. Naturally, the fans can’t wait to see the continental rivals clash at the NRG Stadium on USMNT’s home ground in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, July 6, with the Concacaf Gold Cup title on the line.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Those who can’t make it to the stadium will have the luxury of catching the final from the comfort of their home, thanks to FOX. Although FOX will broadcast the match in English, those looking for a Spanish broadcast can tune in to Univision or TUDN to catch the Team Mexico vs. USA action live at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. The action shouldn’t disappoint, as both teams seem to be equally matched this year.

AD

via Imago Credits: Instagram/USMNT

You see, Team USA’s and Mexico’s journeys have been largely similar this year, with Mexico losing one of their three group-stage clashes. While the USWNT didn’t lose a single group stage game, things got dicey for them in the quarterfinals against Costa Rica. The thrilling clash ended 2-2, and goalkeeper Matt Freese made some crucial saves to keep UWMNT alive. However, with that out of the way, these two teams are no strangers to the Concacaf Gold Cup Final.

USMNT hopes to overcome longtime rivals at the Concacaf Gold Cup final

“Sunday will mark the 8th meeting between the @usmnt and Mexico in the Gold Cup Final,” FOX Soccer wrote on Instagram. Of the previous seven meetings between the two teams, it’s Mexico that has trumped the USMNT on five occasions. What’s more? The 2025 final is the only thing that separates Team Mexico from winning their 10th Concacaf Gold Cup title. Unless Team USA has something to say about it.

While it’s clear that Mexico has historically held the advantage in this tournament, the Red, White, and Blue brigade won’t give up easily. Much like his USWNT counterpart Emma Hayes, the men’s national team’s head coach had given space to young talents. And guess what? It’s paid off in spades. 21-year-old Diego Luna and 26-year-old Matt Freese, both MLS standouts, have delivered game-saving performances.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In fact, stars like Diego Luna have full faith in Mauricio Pochettino. The striker praised his coach’s vision during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. Luna credited his coach for bringing “new energy and kind of that grit and that hard work and that mentality” into the squad. But that’s not all, as he also expressed the team’s confidence going into the final against Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I think it’s going to show the fight that we have, and then, hopefully, we have the players and the ability to perform and create chances,” added the USWNT striker. So it’s safe to say that while Mexico brings a historic advantage to this year’s Concacaf Gold Cup final, Team USA won’t make it easy.