Visuals Released From Lionel Messi’s Tour Start in India With Massive Stadium Damage

The promotional visit to India by soccer great Lionel Messi, known as the “GOAT Tour” (a multi-city tour that started in Kolkata on December 13), aimed to honor the player with a number of cultural activities and public appearances. Fans all throughout the nation were promised a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see one of the most renowned athletes in the world during the tour, which was set to include stops in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.
But what started out as a triumphant welcome at Kolkata’s enormous Salt Lake Stadium turned into a spectacle of mayhem, damage, and general outrage at what the fans called awful mismanagement. According to multiple reports, extreme disorganization and poor crowd control led to the tragedy.
Tickets ranged in price from 3,500 rupees (about $39) to 12,000 rupees ($130 or more), with thousands of fans shelling out a substantial amount—more than half of India’s average weekly income for the most affordable seats. They were expecting Messi to make a 45-minute appearance, but he ended up making a very disappointing cameo. Along with colleagues Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, the Argentine superstar only appeared for almost 20 minutes.
#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Angry fans resort to vandalism at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, alleging poor management of the event.
Star footballer Lionel Messi has left the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
A fan of star footballer Lionel Messi said, "Absolutely terrible… pic.twitter.com/TOf2KYeFt9
Adding insult to injury, a swarm of local politicians, celebrities, and authorities descended upon the field to take pictures with him, blocking the view of the majority of ticket-buying fans in the grandstand. Lionel Messi grew “visibly uncomfortable” as the chaotic crowd pressed in on him, and his security team decided to whisk him out early because of safety concerns, according to former Indian soccer star Lalkamal Bhowmick, who was there.
In the moments that followed, the betrayed crowd erupted in wrath. As tempers flared, several spectators tore up the stadium’s fixed seats and threw them onto the field and adjacent track. Supporters scaled perimeter barriers, barged onto the field, and hurled bottles and other debris. Photos taken at the site revealed significant destruction, with shattered stage pieces, goal nets that had been demolished, and seats that had been trashed, among other things.
Angry fans threw chairs and bottles onto the pitch after Lionel Messi's visit to Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium.
Thousands paid up to 12,000 rupees (€113) to catch a glimpse of their hero walk around the pitch, but were left enraged when he was hidden among a large pack of… pic.twitter.com/7vcm8JZYKw
The repercussions on institutions and politics were rapid and devastating. “I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake stadium,” West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, formally apologizing to Messi and the supporters.
I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi.
I…
“I sincerely apologize to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident. I am constituting an enquiry committee … the committee will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.” This disastrous start stands in stark contrast to the tour’s subsequent legs.
Lionel Messi’s arrival in the next Indian city went well
On the same night, while things were going downhill in Kolkata, Lionel Messi’s event in Hyderabad was absolutely rocking. Fans were so enthralled by Messi that it was like the city made up for everything Kolkata had done wrong.
The festivities at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium went off without a hitch. While the adoring crowd cheered, Messi, Suarez, and De Paul kicked footballs and took penalties alongside Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.
After a turbulent and chaotic start this morning in Kolkata, Lionel Messi’s India tour has finally begun in proper fashion in Hyderabad, South India, with nearly 55,000 fans in attendance to catch a glimpse of the G.O.A.T. 🐐
pic.twitter.com/KVlF7in7rR
They also engaged in a passing practice with children. Via a translator, Messi went so far as to remark, “he is delighted to be in Hyderabad, and thanks the crowd for its love.” The much-needed reset for the tour was supplied by the smooth execution and Messi’s obvious engagement.
