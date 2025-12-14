Visuals Released From Lionel Messi’s Tour Start in India With Massive Stadium Damage

The promotional visit to India by soccer great Lionel Messi, known as the “GOAT Tour” (a multi-city tour that started in Kolkata on December 13), aimed to honor the player with a number of cultural activities and public appearances. Fans all throughout the nation were promised a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see one of the most renowned athletes in the world during the tour, which was set to include stops in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

But what started out as a triumphant welcome at Kolkata’s enormous Salt Lake Stadium turned into a spectacle of mayhem, damage, and general outrage at what the fans called awful mismanagement. According to multiple reports, extreme disorganization and poor crowd control led to the tragedy.

Tickets ranged in price from 3,500 rupees (about $39) to 12,000 rupees ($130 or more), with thousands of fans shelling out a substantial amount—more than half of India’s average weekly income for the most affordable seats. They were expecting Messi to make a 45-minute appearance, but he ended up making a very disappointing cameo. Along with colleagues Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, the Argentine superstar only appeared for almost 20 minutes.

Adding insult to injury, a swarm of local politicians, celebrities, and authorities descended upon the field to take pictures with him, blocking the view of the majority of ticket-buying fans in the grandstand. Lionel Messi grew “visibly uncomfortable” as the chaotic crowd pressed in on him, and his security team decided to whisk him out early because of safety concerns, according to former Indian soccer star Lalkamal Bhowmick, who was there.

In the moments that followed, the betrayed crowd erupted in wrath. As tempers flared, several spectators tore up the stadium’s fixed seats and threw them onto the field and adjacent track. Supporters scaled perimeter barriers, barged onto the field, and hurled bottles and other debris. Photos taken at the site revealed significant destruction, with shattered stage pieces, goal nets that had been demolished, and seats that had been trashed, among other things.

The repercussions on institutions and politics were rapid and devastating. “I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake stadium,” West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, formally apologizing to Messi and the supporters.

“I sincerely apologize to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident. I am constituting an enquiry committee … the committee will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.” This disastrous start stands in stark contrast to the tour’s subsequent legs.

Lionel Messi’s arrival in the next Indian city went well

On the same night, while things were going downhill in Kolkata, Lionel Messi’s event in Hyderabad was absolutely rocking. Fans were so enthralled by Messi that it was like the city made up for everything Kolkata had done wrong.

The festivities at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium went off without a hitch. While the adoring crowd cheered, Messi, Suarez, and De Paul kicked footballs and took penalties alongside Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

They also engaged in a passing practice with children. Via a translator, Messi went so far as to remark, “he is delighted to be in Hyderabad, and thanks the crowd for its love.” The much-needed reset for the tour was supplied by the smooth execution and Messi’s obvious engagement.