Bay Area Swimmer Record Wasn’t Complete Without “Blackout” During Mental Health Practices

In July 2025, Catherine Breed, a marathon swimming star from the Bay Area, achieved something truly amazing by being the first person to swim the entire 60.91-mile circumference of Lake Tahoe over a series of consecutive days. So, Breed took on the Lake Tahoe Water Trail, which is usually a go-to for kayakers and stand-up paddlers. It took just over five days of moving time to finish the journey, and let me tell you, those choppy waters were quite the challenge!

Her swim wasn’t just about endurance; it was a well-planned training mission for her next big goal: a 900-mile swim along the entire California coastline from Oregon to Mexico, set for 2026, according to a report by SFGATE. “Training for this has been my whole life,” Breed shared about this upcoming endeavor. “I don’t think you can train for a four-month swim. This is going to be an extremely complex swim. The currents, the tides, stretches of coast where we won’t have shore access, wildlife, weather and just logistics, such as dealing with a boat and stopping and starting each day.”

Breed’s swim was incredibly demanding physically—like running a marathon every day—but the mental aspect was just as intense. In an interview with NBC Bay Area’s Ginger Conejero, as seen on YouTube, Breed opened up about the mentality that kept her going during these intense endurance challenges.

When she was asked about her mindset for swimming for a long period of time and distance, she responded, saying, “That’s a great question. I get asked that all the time. I do think about what’s underneath me. When do I get to eat next? How does my body feel? But mostly, I think ultra-endurance athletes settle into this very cathartic flow state where you’re really not thinking about much. I’m very focused on the task at hand, and I kind of black out for a little bit and get through my hours and hopefully finish.”

The state she talked about wasn’t just a moment of not paying attention; it was more like a purposeful dive into a space of intense focus. In that zone, everything outside just fades away, and the flow of strokes and breaths feels completely natural. Flow definitely keeps her going, but she’s also super aware of safety. Like that time during her Tahoe swim when she and her team took a moment to check in with each other, asking, “Are we safe?” before pushing on through those rough waves.

Her story goes beyond just being athletic; it shows us how to be resilient. It’s all about having a clear mind, being part of a community, and enjoying a cheap beer now and then to reach something truly amazing. So, how’s her swimming journey been throughout these years?

Rising through swimming challenges but never giving up

Catherine Breed started her swimming journey in Pleasanton, California, where she showed her talent in the pool from a young age. At just 15, she made it to the U.S. Olympic Trials and earned the title of a 21-time high school All-American. Later on, she swam for UC Berkeley, coached by Teri McKeever. At Cal, she was one of the top 10 in the program for distance freestyle events (500y, 1000y, 1650y) and received NCAA All-America honors.

She also managed to fit in community service, like volunteering for the Special Olympics, and even earned the Walter A. Haas Jr. Community Service Award. She really made a mark during her college years, snagging gold medals in the 200m freestyle and 800m relay at the 2011 Pan Pacific Championships. After wrapping up her competitive pool swimming career, Breed discovered a new passion in marathon swimming and became a member of San Francisco’s Dolphin Club in 2016.

Feeling motivated by the club’s traditions and the sense of togetherness, she started taking on bold challenges. Her transition was more than just a physical change; it was a shift in mindset. She started Beyond the Blackline, a platform that celebrates the freedom of open water, and later launched Sea Dreamers, which empowers women in ocean sports. Going from being a pool champion to a pioneer in open-water swimming, her story exemplifies how real endurance is defined not by the number of miles swum but by the bravery to push oneself to one’s limits.