Jannik Sinner’s Former Coach Breaks Silence on the 3-Month Ban: “Best Moments of My Professional Life”

Jannik Sinner ended the year on a high note, but the year didn’t start that way. Earlier in 2025, he served a 3-month ban from February to May after testing positive for the banned substance clostebol in March 2024. While the suspension kept him out of tournaments, Sinner used the time to train with his former fitness trainer, Marco Panichi. However, the two parted ways over the summer, and Panichi has now opened up about that period of his professional life.

Panichi, who has worked with stars like Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune, joined Sinner’s team in September 2024. Looking back at the suspension, he told la Repubblica, “One thing, however, I think I can say: the three months of his suspension were one of the best moments of my professional life. We worked hard, always having fun and exchanging many things with great respect.”

Sinner saw it the same way. “It helped me a lot,” he admitted. The 24-year-old spent the time not just on physical training but on mental resilience, too.

“We’re training very, very hard,” he added. It was an important period of time for Sinner too, as under WADA rules, the Italian couldn’t practice with fellow professionals or work with his coaches Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill until April 13. He was only allowed to work with support staff, which included Panichi.

But Panichi and the team didn’t let that hinder their training. They designed a plan to keep Sinner physically and mentally sharp, combining private training sessions, sparring with partners like Roberto Marcora, and creative off-court activities.

But the ban also gave Sinner a chance to step back and explore life beyond tennis. Panichi revealed that his player “rediscovered himself” through skiing, fashion shows, museum visits, and other experiences that offered a mental reset.

As Sinner recalled, “At the beginning of the three months, it was quite nice. A bit of time away from all the grind, I spent time with family, with friends. I was doing new things and getting to know myself better, finding out where I stand. I think it helped me a lot.”

So, with both sides only having good things to say, why did Jannik Sinner part ways with Marco Panichi in July 2025?

The reason behind Jannik Sinner and Marco Panichi’s split

According to Italian newspapers, the Sinner-Panichi split came because Panichi was “talking too much.” The tension peaked after the French Open final, where Jannik Sinner lost to Carlos Alcaraz despite holding a two-set lead and looking on course to win the title.

But as we all know, Alcaraz fought back to take the next three sets 6‑4, 7‑6, and 7‑6, sealing the final in a deciding match tiebreak.

Following that heartbreak, Panichi revealed in an interview that Sinner “cried for 15 minutes afterward in the locker room” and expressed frustration about the crowd favoring Alcaraz.

Jannik Sinner had reportedly been frustrated with Panichi’s tendency to leak sensitive information to the media. And with the last leak, Sinner had had enough and decided it was time to move on.

The Italian insisted “nothing big happened” to cause the split, adding, “We’ve reached incredible results in the past with them, so obviously huge thanks to them. We made some great (results), but I decided to do something different,” he said.

Their time together had built strength, but Jannik Sinner has looked in fine form even after his departure.