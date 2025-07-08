Who Is Karen Khachanov, Taylor Fritz’s Wimbledon Opponent? All About His Wife, Family, Net Worth & More

Imagine being an 18-year-old tennis player with dreams of conquering clay and grass courts, while ranked 808 in the world. That was the reality for Karen Khachanov, who began his professional journey far from the spotlight but now ranks among the world’s best. As of June 30, 2025, Khachanov holds the ATP World No. 20 spot, a significant jump from his April 21 ranking of 25.

Born in one of Russia’s most picturesque cities, Khachanov has climbed the ATP ladder through a mix of grit, talent, and relentless determination. His fierce mindset and powerful game continue to make him a formidable presence on tour. While fans are familiar with Khachanov’s stats, victories, and on-court charisma, few know about his background—his childhood, education, family, and off-court life. Here’s a deeper look into the man behind the racket.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A Look at His Early Life and Career Beginnings

Nicknamed “Djan,” Khachanov picked up a racquet at just three years old. He trained rigorously throughout his youth and frequently attended the Kremlin Cup, where he met Russian tennis icons like Yevgeny Kafelnikov, Nikolay Davydenko, Andrei Chesnokov, Igor Andreev, and Igor Kunitsyn. These interactions solidified his love for the sport and pushed him to pursue it professionally.

AD

Khachanov has grown into a well-rounded athlete, knowing his strengths and areas for improvement. According to the ATP, clay courts suit his game best. His most potent weapon? A powerful serve that often sets the tone in his matches.

Karen Khachanov’s Education

What Is Karen Khachanov’s Age, Height, Weight, and Nationality?

Karen Khachanov was born on May 21, 1996. He stands 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. The date of his birth carries cultural significance in Russia, aligning with the feast day of John the Theologian and the traditional start of the wheat sowing season—symbolic of strength and growth, traits Khachanov embodies.

Khachanov is Russian by nationality, but proudly acknowledges his Armenian heritage. “I’ve always said that I have Armenian roots,” he once remarked. His multicultural background has shaped his identity both on and off the court.

Karen Khachanov’s Medals, Awards, and Achievements

Khachanov’s career is decorated with notable achievements:

ATP Top 10: Reached a career-high ranking of World No. 8 in July 2019.

2018 Paris Masters: Became the first unseeded player since 2007 to win an ATP Masters 1000 title, defeating four top-10 players along the way.

2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in 2021): Represented Team ROC and won a silver medal in men’s singles.

Karen Khachanov’s Tennis Records

Khachanov has secured seven ATP singles titles and one doubles title so far. His singles titles include:

2016: First ATP title

2018: Three titles in a breakout year

2023: Ended a five-year title drought

2024: Wins at the Almaty Open and Qatar ExxonMobil Open

In doubles, he won the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open with partner Andrey Rublev, defeating Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden.

Who is Karen Khachanov’s Wife?

Khachanov married long-time friend Veronika Shkliaeva in April 2016 after dating for eight years. They met when he was just eight years old. During a humorous first encounter at an airport, his luggage accidentally hit Veronika, prompting her to call him an “idiot.” That awkward moment eventually blossomed into a lifelong partnership.

Karen Khachanov’s Children

Karen Khachanov and Veronika welcomed their first child, David, on September 14, 2019. Since then, Khachanov has occasionally shared glimpses of fatherhood on social media, often highlighting David’s playful tantrums and heartwarming antics that fans found adorable.

And their second son was born on July 12, 2023. The Russian tennis star joyfully announced the arrival of their second son, posting on Instagram: “12.07.2023 welcome to the world my second baby boy Mikael.” The growing family clearly means the world to Khachanov, who often expresses how fatherhood has added a deeper layer of purpose to his life both on and off the court.

Who are Karen Khachanov’s parents?

Khachanov was born to Abgar Khachanov, and Natalia Khachanov, in Moscow, Russia. His father was an Armenian from Yerevan. He was once a volleyball player before he transitioned into a medical career. Meanwhile, his mother, Natalia Khachanov, who is Russian, also pursued medicine. Coming from such a well-educated and sports-inclined family, it’s no surprise that Karen inherited both athletic talent, and a disciplined mindset, which helped shape his journey in professional tennis.

Karen Khachanov’s siblings

Karen Khachanov has one sister named Margarita and a younger brother named Georgiy. He often shares special moments with his family on social media, showing just how much their support means to him. Whether it’s celebrating wins or spending quality time off the court, Khachanov credits his family for keeping him grounded throughout his tennis journey.

Karen Khachanov’s net worth

According to various sources, Karen Khachanov’s net worth in 2025 ranges from $15 to $19 million. Karen Khachanov has earned over $19.4 million in career prize money, making him one of the highest-earning tennis players from Russia. His most lucrative season came in 2018, when he earned $3.5 million following a breakthrough year that included his stunning run to the Paris Masters title. That victory boosted his rankings and also firmly established him as a rising force on the ATP Tour. Since then, Khachanov has consistently maintained his presence among the sport’s elite, both in earnings and performances.

Karen Khachanov’s endorsement deals and sponsorship earnings

Karen Khachanov has built an impressive portfolio of endorsements over the years. His primary apparel sponsor is Nike, a partnership that dates back to the start of his professional career. Nike outfits Khachanov with performance apparel and footwear for all his tournaments. They ensure that he remains both stylish and comfortable during matches. For equipment, he is partnered with Wilson Sporting Goods. He primarily relies on the Wilson Blade 98 18×20 v8 racquet. It is a trusted weapon that complements his powerful baseline game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen Khachanov |Карен Хачанов (@karenkhachanov) Expand Post

Khachanov has aligned himself with several luxury and lifestyle brands. In February 2019, he became a brand ambassador for Rolex. His ties to the world of fashion include a partnership with Giorgio Armani. And to talk about his ties with the food and beverage sectors, he’s endorsed by Lavazza, the renowned Italian coffee brand.

What is Karen Khachanov’s religion and ethnicity?

Karen Khachanov is Christian by religion. To talk about his ethnic background, he has roots in Armenia as his dad was from that country. But Karen doesn’t really think his roots are limited only to his paternal side. A few years back, when the Nagorno-Karabakh region was highly violent over the issue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Khachanov firmly supported Armenia.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Where is Karen Khachanov from?

Karen Khachanov hails from Moscow, the capital city of Russia. He spent most of his formative years there. Growing up in this vibrant sports hub, Khachanov looked up to Russian tennis legend Marat Safin and Argentine powerhouse Juan Martin del Potro as his idols. Inspired by their aggressive styles and big-match presence, Khachanov modeled much of his early game around their influence. According to ATP, his dream opponent has always been Safin.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Karen Khachanov’s present coach in 2025?

Karen Khachanov trains under the guidance of three coaches, each bringing unique strengths to his game. His primary coach is Jose Clavet from Madrid, Spain. Fittingly, Khachanov is also a devoted fan of Real Madrid. Then there’s Vedran Martic, a seasoned mentor with over 30 years of experience in the coaching business. The third member of his coaching team is Evgeny Donskoy, a former pro whose favorite surface is hard court. He is likely focusing on preparing Khachanov for fast-paced hard turf battles.

Together, this trio forms a strong support system behind Khachanov’s ongoing rise. He trains under their highly disciplined environment, which has helped sharpen both his physical and mental game. Let’s see how many more accolades Karen Khachanov collects in the coming seasons as he continues to evolve as a top-tier competitor.