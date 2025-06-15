29YO Tennis Mom’s Quiet Power Move Sends Fierce Message 4 Years Into Motherhood

As much as she enjoys making toy dinosaurs with her son, Taylor Townsend also knows how to play with the racket quite aggressively, which makes her a 2x Grand Slam Double Champion in the WTA circuit. A proud mama of four-year-old Adyn Aubrey, Townsend has embraced the journey of motherhood, one that transcends any and all accomplishments on and off the tennis courts.

And her latest message? Well, that came not just from a post-match interview but from a trophy-laden Instagram post reflecting on her journey so far in the sport. “These are all the trophies I’ve won since coming back from having AJ(I’m missing 3 from this year)! Never forget all you have been through to get to where you are! I’m HER!!” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Townsend (@tay_taytownsend) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Townsend, who never wanted kids, shockingly found out that she was pregnant in 2020. “One of the things that was shocking was I didn’t want kids because I have spent my whole entire life playing tennis,” she said. However, now she proudly claims how her son is the ultimate hype man for her, inspiring her life in many ways.

Just 14 months after giving birth to her son, Townsend made a powerful return to professional tennis by capturing her first singles title in three years at the W100 Charleston on the ITF World Tennis Tour! But how does she do it all? “Being a mother to AJ motivates me on different levels. Being a mom and just honestly, the strength and resilience that I have that I draw from knowing that the experience that I’m having and that I’m living is not normal,” she said. While showcasing her grit and form, Townsend defeated Wang Xiyu 6-3, 6-2 in the final in her only tournament since becoming a mother.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After all, her path to the title included impressive wins over Françoise Abanda, Louisa Chirico, Katie Volynets, and Whitney Osuigwe, signalling not just a comeback but a renewed yet refined presence on the court.

Taylor Townsend Opens up About the challenges faced as a mother in Tennis

Townsend’s motherhood comes with unseen sacrifices. While her son has become her constant source of motivation, there are still times when she has found herself battling for purpose in and out of the court. In the 2025 French Open doubles quarterfinals, she opened up about the emotional weight she has had to carry behind the scenes. She addressed the pressure that comes with her professional career: demanding schedules of athletes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Travelling from one city to another, across time zones, living out of suitcases, and relying on takeout meals, Townsend acknowledges how gruelling life can be while subjecting her son to such instability at just four years old wouldn’t be fair. Hence, in such moments of solitude and separation, she said, “I feel this in my soul. I cry many nights when I’m away from AJ, but I have to sacrifice now, I just pray it’s worthwhile✨❤.”

While these words say it all, one can say that she is not just chasing trophies but building a future for herself and her family. Because for Townsend, success isn’t just about trophies, but rather a need for a steady home routine and the comfort that is family.