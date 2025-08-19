US Open Faces Major Setback By Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff And Others’ Absence From Mixed Doubles

Mixed doubles are a whole other ball game, pun intended, and often times, a great chance to watch the chemistry between two star players build on a court. Apart from the game being so much faster than a singles match, mixed doubles are an exciting insight into how players navigate teamwork and chemistry and this year’s US Open mixed doubles had received some excitement beforehand because of world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz teaming up with his rumored romantic partner and 2021 US Open Champion Emma Raducanu. However, of late things have been less exciting, with a number of big names like Coco Gauff and Jannik Sinner dropping out of the tournament.

2023 US open women’s singles title holder Coco Gauff said she would not be participating in this year’s mixed doubles on account of scheduling conflicts, taking out a top contender from the lineup. Additionally, current world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka pulled out on account of her partner Grigor Dimitrov’s injury. “Well, there are a few guys who are asking,” Sabalenka said when asked if she would continue to play the tournament, then confirming her loyalty by adding, “but, no, I don’t think so.” And most recently there has been a big blow to the whole thing, with world number 1 and the 2025 Wimbledon Champion, Jannik Sinner, pulling out of the tournament.

Most recently Jannik Sinner pulled out of the tournament on account of an illness. The world No. 1 retired after five games against his top contender, Carlos Alcaraz, in the Cincinnati Open final. Sinner was to partner with Kateřina Siniaková, which would have made for a dream pairing, especially considering the likely face-off with Alcaraz and Raducanu. However, things have changed and illness and recovery have taken the forefront. Hopefully next year!

Jannik Sinner issues apology to fans after pulling out of US Open Mixed Doubles

Jannik Sinner had, earlier in the year, withdrawn from the Canadian open, saying, “I need to prioritize my health.” Whether or not this move was tied to the recent issue at the Cincinnati Open final is not yet known, but Sinner did issue a very emotional apology to his fans following that match.

via Imago

“Yesterday I didn’t feel great and I’m really sorry to disappoint you. Thank you so much to everyone supporting me on-site and from home; your support means the world to me.” Sinner wrote in a post made to his Instagram account. However, he ended it on a positive and reassuring note after congratulating opponent Carlos Alcaraz by writing, “Now it’s time to rest for a couple of days before getting back to work.” So, luckily, it doesn’t look like it’s anything a couple of days’ rest won’t fix!

Most likely, it seems like Sinner has had a bout of tough luck following Wimbledon, where he injured himself during that fated game against Dimitrov before the latter retired. First, he had to take some time off to let his elbow rest, albeit after pushing through that final with Alcaraz in spite of the elbow damage! And now, he was apparently suffering flu-like symptoms ahead of the match and after five games wasn’t able to keep it going. Which is, fair enough, even champions get sick!