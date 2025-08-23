brand-logo
Venus Williams Sparks Andy Roddick’s Urgent Call for Tennis Fans Amid US Open Hype

ByDiptarko Paul

Aug 23, 2025 | 1:58 AM EDT

If you get to live life on your own terms, it is a life well lived,” said a happy-looking Venus Williams last week. The older Williams sister had just exited the Cincinnati Open in the first round, after a 6-4, 6-4 defeat to Jessica Maneiro. But that didn’t seem to dampen Venus’ spirits. Instead, during the post-match presser, she could hardly contain her excitement about her upcoming wild card entry to the 2025 US Open.

The 45-year-old tennis icon hasn’t played any matches since 2023. Moreover, Venus also went under the knife last year to remove uterine fibroids. And yet, that didn’t stop the fans from noting their glee when the US Open announced Williams as the tournament’s headliner this year. “I was surprised. And it was a wonderful surprise,” said Mark Ein, the chairman of the hard-court tournament in Washington on the star’s return. Now, it seems like retired former men’s #1 Andy Roddick also wants the community to soak up the upcoming spectacle while they can.

In a recent episode of Andy Roddick’s Served Media, the 2003 US Open winner urged the fans to feast their eyes on Venus Williams’ imminent return to the Big Apple. In the YouTube upload from August 22, Roddick could be heard saying, “ I don’t know how much longer we are going to have her in tennis if we don’t soak up every bit of this amazing story of these sisters coming out of Compton to dominate our sport.

The story is developing

Will Venus Williams' return to the US Open be a triumphant farewell or a new beginning?

