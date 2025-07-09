Who Is Flavio Cobolli, Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon Opponent? All About His Career, Girlfriend, Net Worth & More

Italian tennis prodigy Flavio Cobolli has rapidly carved out a name for himself on the ATP Tour. He is known for turning heads with his fearless playing style, his powerful baseline game, and his calm mindset under pressure. Hailing from Florence and born on May 6, 2002, Cobolli’s professional journey reflects a seamless blend of natural talent and hard-earned growth.

On July 9, 2025, Cobolli will face seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Centre Court. This is their first Grand Slam meeting—Djokovic won the only prior encounter at the 2024 Shanghai Masters, 6‑1, 6‑2.

After reaching a career-high ranking of World No. 30 in late 2024, he surged even further in 2025, securing two ATP titles and pushing into the top 25. Currently, he ranks 24. These milestones mark not just personal success, but also his arrival as a consistent threat on the global stage. With each tournament, Cobolli continues to build momentum. People know his aura on the court; now let’s try to learn more about his parents, girlfriend, net worth, Endorsements, and more.

How did Flavio Cobolli’s tennis career begin?

Flavio Cobolli’s love for tennis was sparked at just two years old in Florence, Italy. This is where his father first introduced him to the game. However, tennis wasn’t his only passion growing up. Flavio also showed impressive talent in football, playing for AS Roma’s youth academy. For years, he balanced both sports, training in football four days a week and hitting the tennis court on the remaining two.

Raised in a supportive household with parents, Flavio grew up with encouragement. Inspired by the charismatic Fabio Fognini, he began molding his own game with flashes of creativity and flair. His dedication culminated in a breakthrough in 2020, when he captured the French Open boys’ doubles title alongside Dominic Stricker. Cobolli’s journey reflects both bold choices and a deep-rooted passion for the game.

What is Flavio Cobolli’s educational background?

There’s little to no public information about Flavio Cobolli’s formal academic background, with no confirmed details on school or university attendance. However, his early years were defined not by classrooms but by the tennis court. After relocating from Florence to Subiaco during childhood, Cobolli immersed himself in intensive training at the Rome Tennis Academy under the close mentoring of his father.

What are Flavio Cobolli’s achievements in tennis?

In 2025, Flavio Cobolli celebrated a breakthrough year by winning two ATP Tour titles—one in Bucharest and the other in Hamburg. These moments marked a major turning point in his rise.

Who are Flavio Cobolli’s parents?

Flavio Cobolli’s parents are Francesca Neri and Stefano Cobolli. Flavio once said, “I don’t like the perfect guy. I’m not perfect. I like my character. My mom always tells me, ‘You are not perfect. I like you like this,” when he was asked about his mom.

Although introduced to tennis by his father around age 2, Cobolli balanced both football and tennis through his early teens—ultimately committing fully to tennis by age 14 when he left AS Roma’s academy. If you check out Flavio’s ATP Tour profile, it also says that Stefano not only coached him when he was 17, but also in the year 2025 when Flavio won two titles. Flavio once said, “My dad was a good player, but he stopped when he was young, so he had a slightly lower ranking than me. He is an incredible coach now, and we have a great relationship.” And he also added that he used his game and coaching away from a relationship with Stefano to be great.

When he was giving an interview to ATPtour.com, Flavio also added, “When I was young, we wanted to keep tennis and our relationship separate. I used to play a lot of football, and we would talk about that, but we didn’t talk about tennis. He wanted me to improve alone, and then he said when I was ready, he would help. We started a few years ago, and we have put in a lot of work together since then. Last year was really good. We want to do more now.”

Hailing from the city of La Spezia, Stefano started his professional tennis journey in 1995. He eventually reached a career-high ATP ranking of 236. It was a feat that earned him recognition.

Who is Flavio Cobolli’s girlfriend, Matilde Galli?

Cobolli’s girlfriend is Matilde Galli. The couple has been turning heads ever since they made their relationship public on March 30, 2021. Flavio and Matilde officially announced it on Cobolli’s Instagram. Since then, they’ve continued to charm fans.

Who are Flavio Cobolli’s siblings?

Flavio has one sibling, a brother named Guglielmo. While Flavio Cobolli is often under the spotlight, his brother has maintained a relatively low profile. There is very little publicly known information about Guglielmo. The internet has little or no idea about Flavio’s only sibling, Guglielmo.

Flavio Cobolli’s net worth in 2025

As of July 2025, Cobolli’s career prize money totals US$3,862,664, but no authoritative source has published a precise net worth figure. According to several reliable sources, including Surprisesports.com, Cobolli’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be somewhere between $1.5 million and $5 million. This figure takes into account his prize money earnings, endorsement deals, and his ATP Tour.

Flavio Cobolli’s brand endorsements and sponsorships

Flavio Cobolli’s ascent in the tennis world was also reflected in the caliber of brands backing him. In May 2024, he inked a landmark endorsement deal with On Holding AG. It is the elite Swiss sportswear company endorsed by Roger Federer. It marked a significant leap from his previous sponsor, Lotto Sport Italia. It showcased On’s belief in Cobolli’s commercial appeal and his bright future on the ATP Tour.

In addition to On, Cobolli is sponsored by Head for his racquets and Rexona for personal care. It builds a well-rounded endorsement portfolio. These strategic partnerships supplement his tournament earnings. With his career on an upward trajectory, Cobolli is steadily becoming one of Italy’s most marketable young athletes.

CBS Sports lists Djokovic as a -1250 favorite and Cobolli at +760. Tennis analyst José Onorato advises backing Cobolli +7.5 games (-115) and Cobolli +2.5 sets (+105) for best value. Who do you think has the higher chance of winning the match today? Let us know in the comments below!